Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Retro styles and dynamically slicing a cat (the cat is fine)

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by retro-inspired stylings everywhere from JRPGs to platformers, and a demonstration slicing a cat Revengeance-style (do not worry, the cat is fine, it's not a real cat, it isn't even meant to be a fake cat, it really is fine). Come admire these interesting and attractive indies!

A staggering stack of guns in roguelikelike shooter Vampire Hunters (coming to Steam):

A tricky shot in Sniper Killer (coming to Steam), a game where you play both a sniper on a rampage and the detective hunting them:

WIP work on the carnival level for Sniper Killer! We're giving the player multiple options on where to take 'the shot' from. Some intentionally being more difficult than others. Would you have the skill to take out your target while riding the rollercoaster?#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/0LDw0H46Cw — Jordan King (Black Eyed Priest Games) (@LeggoMyGiallo) May 13, 2023

A good book slam in monster-hunting horror shooter The Axis Unseen (coming to Steam):

Spent some time this week polishing up the journal in The Axis Unseen.



Who likes reading books with snappy polish? I think slamming this book shut is pretty satisfying!



It also lowers when you walk, closes if you jump, etc. Hope you like it!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/t6JwnwI70c — Nate Purkeypile - The Axis Unseen 🤘🏹🔥 (@NPurkeypile) May 13, 2023

An awful lot going on in "multiplayer skate shooter" TrickShot (coming to Steam):

Need to reload ammo? Do an air trick!

More Health? Do a grind trick!

Shields? Do a ground trick!



If you want to stay alive in our game - you better do some skate tricks.🛹#indiedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/wkAV8OJHCW — Meddling Kids🔎 (@MeddlingKidsDev) May 13, 2023

Really into this hallway from a yet-unnamed (I think?) game:

Likewise, I don't know what this is but I adore those wibbly hands (and am always happy to be reminded of Bernband) and that whole look:

Going to ramming speed above the clouds of Jupiter in roguelikelike dogfighter Nova Squadron (coming to Steam, with an early demo there now):

I've fixed a few bugs involving platforms and ramming logic, and combined with the new ram damage R&D upgrades, this means you can destroy an enemy base...without bullets! (They do still help though)#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kCalTV3J9t — Clara Gale ✈️ NS Alpha Demo out now! (@ClaraDotH) May 13, 2023

A cool intermission screen in roguelikelike brick-breaking shmup Against Great Darkness (coming to Steam):

A Gothic Ferris wheel in The Silent Swan (coming to Steam), a 'Dear Esther meets Amnesia' kinda open-world game set in a vast empty city, which kept me curious when I played the Next Fest demo:

A great look to Heavydelic (coming to Itch.io):

A pretty place in this yet-unannounced adventure game:

Hey, it's #ScreenshotSaturday, and we've finally finished another game location!



Take a look at this little sneak peek 👀 Share your impressions and show us what you’re currently working on in the comments 💬 below#videogames #gamedev #gaming #digitalart pic.twitter.com/RIi0FKtO1f — Babubi Games (@babubigames) May 13, 2023

More prettiness here from diorama builder Islands & Trains (coming to Steam, with an early demo there now):

A quick test of adding some bright cliffs to Islands&Trains 👀#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gUEUeUy6Mr — Fabi Smith (@Just_Game_Dev) May 13, 2023

A striking background in platformer Project Zi:

Neat retro stylings in platformer Rog & Roll (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

And retro-styled survival horror in Ground Zero:

A fight in the streets outside the arcade.



A quick look at the counter system and the DNA scanning "Genome Points" system. These points are higher for a cleaner kill and are traded for upgrades.#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #indegames #SurvivalHorror #HorrorGames pic.twitter.com/7PnJMp7JL8 — Malformation Games - Working on GROUND ZERO (@MalformationAB) May 13, 2023

Plus retro-styled JRPG violence from Forge Of The Fae (coming to Steam):

Playful exploration in Wilderless (currently in early access on Steam):

Rollerball Dash | Wilderless 1.8 Preview



I'm integrating the dash button into the mounts. With a rollerball dash mechanism in place, the mech will have the ability to glide seamlessly across sprawling landscapes.#solodev #openworld #procgen #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/TGRGCLi6nC — Protopop Games (@protopop) May 13, 2023

We end with the traditional visit to Kitty Corner, where- oh no.

Played around with sprite splicing this week. Turned out to be a bit more difficult than I thought it would be, since Sprite Renderers don't seem support this type of modification, but I got some sufficient results.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/MUALtFnqJ6 — NarwaRP (@narwa_rp) May 13, 2023

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?