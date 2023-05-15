If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Retro styles and dynamically slicing a cat (the cat is fine)

Admire these interesting and attractive indie games

A striking golden and red hallway in an untitled indie game made by Jacob Potterfield.
Image credit: Jacob Potterfield
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by retro-inspired stylings everywhere from JRPGs to platformers, and a demonstration slicing a cat Revengeance-style (do not worry, the cat is fine, it's not a real cat, it isn't even meant to be a fake cat, it really is fine). Come admire these interesting and attractive indies!

A staggering stack of guns in roguelikelike shooter Vampire Hunters (coming to Steam):

A tricky shot in Sniper Killer (coming to Steam), a game where you play both a sniper on a rampage and the detective hunting them:

A good book slam in monster-hunting horror shooter The Axis Unseen (coming to Steam):

An awful lot going on in "multiplayer skate shooter" TrickShot (coming to Steam):

Really into this hallway from a yet-unnamed (I think?) game:

Likewise, I don't know what this is but I adore those wibbly hands (and am always happy to be reminded of Bernband) and that whole look:

Going to ramming speed above the clouds of Jupiter in roguelikelike dogfighter Nova Squadron (coming to Steam, with an early demo there now):

A cool intermission screen in roguelikelike brick-breaking shmup Against Great Darkness (coming to Steam):

A Gothic Ferris wheel in The Silent Swan (coming to Steam), a 'Dear Esther meets Amnesia' kinda open-world game set in a vast empty city, which kept me curious when I played the Next Fest demo:

A great look to Heavydelic (coming to Itch.io):

A pretty place in this yet-unannounced adventure game:

More prettiness here from diorama builder Islands & Trains (coming to Steam, with an early demo there now):

A striking background in platformer Project Zi:

Neat retro stylings in platformer Rog & Roll (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

And retro-styled survival horror in Ground Zero:

Plus retro-styled JRPG violence from Forge Of The Fae (coming to Steam):

Playful exploration in Wilderless (currently in early access on Steam):

We end with the traditional visit to Kitty Corner, where- oh no.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, walking simulators, weird little spooky indies, chunky revolvers, mods, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

