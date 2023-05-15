Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Retro styles and dynamically slicing a cat (the cat is fine)
Admire these interesting and attractive indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by retro-inspired stylings everywhere from JRPGs to platformers, and a demonstration slicing a cat Revengeance-style (do not worry, the cat is fine, it's not a real cat, it isn't even meant to be a fake cat, it really is fine). Come admire these interesting and attractive indies!
A staggering stack of guns in roguelikelike shooter Vampire Hunters (coming to Steam):
To hunt vampires, you’ll need guns. Lots of guns. Mow down vampires, demons, and more by stacking your guns into absurd, impossibly awesome builds.#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev #FPS #Steam #gamedev #gamedevelopment #indiegame #Gameplay #retrogame #Game #roguelike pic.twitter.com/74y3YYtOlB— Gamecraft Studios (@gamecraftstd) May 13, 2023
A tricky shot in Sniper Killer (coming to Steam), a game where you play both a sniper on a rampage and the detective hunting them:
WIP work on the carnival level for Sniper Killer! We're giving the player multiple options on where to take 'the shot' from. Some intentionally being more difficult than others. Would you have the skill to take out your target while riding the rollercoaster?#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/0LDw0H46Cw— Jordan King (Black Eyed Priest Games) (@LeggoMyGiallo) May 13, 2023
A good book slam in monster-hunting horror shooter The Axis Unseen (coming to Steam):
Spent some time this week polishing up the journal in The Axis Unseen.— Nate Purkeypile - The Axis Unseen 🤘🏹🔥 (@NPurkeypile) May 13, 2023
Who likes reading books with snappy polish? I think slamming this book shut is pretty satisfying!
It also lowers when you walk, closes if you jump, etc. Hope you like it!#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/t6JwnwI70c
An awful lot going on in "multiplayer skate shooter" TrickShot (coming to Steam):
Need to reload ammo? Do an air trick!— Meddling Kids🔎 (@MeddlingKidsDev) May 13, 2023
More Health? Do a grind trick!
Shields? Do a ground trick!
If you want to stay alive in our game - you better do some skate tricks.🛹#indiedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/wkAV8OJHCW
Really into this hallway from a yet-unnamed (I think?) game:
Red Hallway #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/j9stKEYb0Q— JacobPotterfield (@potterfield_art) May 13, 2023
Likewise, I don't know what this is but I adore those wibbly hands (and am always happy to be reminded of Bernband) and that whole look:
On the road to the store !!#screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/38qmRTfqVJ— samso_n (@samson_auroux) May 13, 2023
Going to ramming speed above the clouds of Jupiter in roguelikelike dogfighter Nova Squadron (coming to Steam, with an early demo there now):
I've fixed a few bugs involving platforms and ramming logic, and combined with the new ram damage R&D upgrades, this means you can destroy an enemy base...without bullets! (They do still help though)#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kCalTV3J9t— Clara Gale ✈️ NS Alpha Demo out now! (@ClaraDotH) May 13, 2023
A cool intermission screen in roguelikelike brick-breaking shmup Against Great Darkness (coming to Steam):
#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #pixelart— DirlyD (@DirlyDev) May 13, 2023
Added in some more animations to the map that is displayed between levels. pic.twitter.com/OvXopHuR4g
A Gothic Ferris wheel in The Silent Swan (coming to Steam), a 'Dear Esther meets Amnesia' kinda open-world game set in a vast empty city, which kept me curious when I played the Next Fest demo:
Happy #ScreenshotSaturday!— Praenaris ·· The Silent Swan 🌊 (@Praenaris) May 13, 2023
Here’s some exclusive content of what’s coming this week 👀#TheSilentSwan🦢 #GameDev #IndieDev #MadewithUnity #indiegame pic.twitter.com/PZoz31Bige
A great look to Heavydelic (coming to Itch.io):
#screenshotsaturday WIP from game HEAVYDELIC //thanks you for your support on patreon or kofi via link https://t.co/IHAEgu23DA#indiedev #indiegame #solodev #gamedev #gaming #indiegamedev #steam #gamedesign #heavydelic #heavydelicgame #eniac #artereniac pic.twitter.com/iTpgEMA3tl— eniac (@artereniac) May 13, 2023
A pretty place in this yet-unannounced adventure game:
Hey, it's #ScreenshotSaturday, and we've finally finished another game location!— Babubi Games (@babubigames) May 13, 2023
Take a look at this little sneak peek 👀 Share your impressions and show us what you’re currently working on in the comments 💬 below#videogames #gamedev #gaming #digitalart pic.twitter.com/RIi0FKtO1f
More prettiness here from diorama builder Islands & Trains (coming to Steam, with an early demo there now):
A quick test of adding some bright cliffs to Islands&Trains 👀#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/gUEUeUy6Mr— Fabi Smith (@Just_Game_Dev) May 13, 2023
A striking background in platformer Project Zi:
I made a new background for my game. In the game, this works as a parallax background. #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #gameart #gamedev #indiedev #gaming #IndieGameDev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/Yp3cBghgm1— Slothoon Productions (@Slothoon) May 13, 2023
Neat retro stylings in platformer Rog & Roll (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
Another boss fight I've been polishing up for #RogNRollGame - the deviously delving dragonlizard, Lord Kimogo 🦎💎🔥#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/Dssgy6s7IQ— clay-zulah (@clayzulah) May 13, 2023
And retro-styled survival horror in Ground Zero:
A fight in the streets outside the arcade.— Malformation Games - Working on GROUND ZERO (@MalformationAB) May 13, 2023
A quick look at the counter system and the DNA scanning "Genome Points" system. These points are higher for a cleaner kill and are traded for upgrades.#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #indegames #SurvivalHorror #HorrorGames pic.twitter.com/7PnJMp7JL8
Plus retro-styled JRPG violence from Forge Of The Fae (coming to Steam):
Hi everyone, it's #screenshotsaturday❣️— Forge of the Fae (@ForgeOfTheFae) May 13, 2023
Today's lesson: Don't mess with a lady who owns a giant mechanical gauntlet. 👊😵#pixelart #gamedev #indiedev
🔥 #ForgeOfTheFae withlist~ 🔥https://t.co/MoJI2173Nv pic.twitter.com/cciYiIRGGQ
Playful exploration in Wilderless (currently in early access on Steam):
Rollerball Dash | Wilderless 1.8 Preview— Protopop Games (@protopop) May 13, 2023
I'm integrating the dash button into the mounts. With a rollerball dash mechanism in place, the mech will have the ability to glide seamlessly across sprawling landscapes.#solodev #openworld #procgen #indiegamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/TGRGCLi6nC
We end with the traditional visit to Kitty Corner, where- oh no.
Played around with sprite splicing this week. Turned out to be a bit more difficult than I thought it would be, since Sprite Renderers don't seem support this type of modification, but I got some sufficient results.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/MUALtFnqJ6— NarwaRP (@narwa_rp) May 13, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?