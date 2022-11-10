If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun is currently free to keep via the Epic Games Store

One of the best real-time tactics games ever made
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A hillside temple scene from Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun

Real-time tactics games have had a resurgence over the past five years, and that can be almost entirely credited to Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun. It's a gorgeous Commandos-style stealth-and-stab 'em up set during Edo period Japan. It's also currently free via the Epic Games Store.

Watch on YouTube

You can add Shadow Tactics to your account for free by heading to its Epic Games Store page. It's the best freebie Epic have given away in a while, which is why we gave it a Bestest Best back when we reviewed it. It's also arguably one of the best real-time tactics games ever made, perhaps only surpasssed by Desperados 3, the followup game made by the same developer, Mimimi.

This isn't the first time Shadow Tactics has been given away for free. It was also given away during GOG's winter sale last year, around the time standalone expansion Aiko's Choice was released.

The other freebie over at Epic's game store the Epic Game Store is no slouch either. It's Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, a delightful open world photography game from the makers of Monument Valley. Katharine called Alba "a pure ray of sunshine for the soul" (supporters only).

You've got until November 17th at 4pm to add both Alba and Shadow Tactics to your account, after which the next free games will be strategy RPG Dark Deity and co-op slasher Evil Dead: The Game.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch