Shoot House returns in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next week

Next week will bring the release of Warzone 2.0, Call Of Duty's free-to-play battle royale mode, but it also marks the beginning of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's season one. With it, two new maps are coming: Shoot House, which you'll find a trailer for below, on November 16th; and sometime after that, the return of the infamous Shipment.

Shoot House is a small map originally created for Modern Warfare's 2019 remake. It consists of several crumbling buildings, some tight alleyways, and it creates rapid combat as player's spawn and respawn.

Later in the season, Modern Warfare 2 will receive a new version of the even more frantic Shipment. Originally included in Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where I first played it, Shipment is a set of shipping containers stacked on top of and around one another in a small field. It's the smallest multiplayer map of any Call Of Duty game, and so small that you'll often be shot at from the first second you spawn.

Season one of MW2 will also bring a new co-op mission, High Ground, and sometime during the season, a new three-player co-op mode that will mix puzzle-solving with combat, called Raid.

ALthough Warzone 2.0 is best known as CoD's battle royale spin-off - that's how I described it up top - it has other modes, too, including the new DMZ mode. We've written about the full Call Of Duty roadmap previously. We also just published our Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer review, if you're wondering whether it's worth dropping in.