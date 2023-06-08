Solidigm's P44 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD is a great upgrade option at $65

The Solidigm P44 Pro is a fast, capable PCIe 4.0 drive on par with the WD SN850 and Samsung 980 Pro, but it's often substantially cheaper than either - thanks to aggressive pricing from its manufacturer, flash memory giant SK Hynix. You can now pick up a 1TB P44 Pro for just $65, an excellent deal for a PCIe 4.0 drive of this calibre, complete with TLC NAND and a DRAM cache. To get the deal price, just use code SSCT833 at Newegg.

I've actually been using this drive for the last few months in the Tuxedo RTX 3060 laptop I tested over at Eurogamer. I popped the drive into the second, empty bay of that machine, installed Windows 11 on it, and was sufficiently impressed with the drive's load time performance to continue using it for CPU testing in a desktop machine after the laptop was packed up.

Reviews from elsewhere on the web back up those positive impressions too, with Tom's Hardware rating the drive even up against the WD SN850x, our top gaming SSD pick, even showing excellent power efficiency for the drive - which means you could potentially get better battery life on your laptop by using this model, which is just outstanding. Given these results, it's perhaps no surprise that the Tom's Hardware article ends with a firm recommendation - one that I'm happy to echo based on my experiences too!

It's worth noting at this stage that the 2TB model is also discounted, with a $120 asking price that puts it just above the 1TB model in terms of dollars per gigabyte. I'd definitely recommend a 2TB drive if you can swing it, especially if you like playing modern AAA games that often come with hefty install sizes, but both models are a great choice at their discounted prices.