Solidigm's P44 Pro 2TB SSD reaches $105 at Newegg in the US

Solidigm's P44 Pro is one of the most underrated PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, offering similar performance to the WD SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro while costing significantly less. I've been using this drive for months, and now it's down to $104.99 for a 2TB model at Newegg - from an original price of $170. For context, the last time we saw a deal on this model was $117 back in June.

So what makes the P44 Pro one of the best gaming SSDs? And how can I say it's as good as a flagship-grade SSD from Samsung or WD? Well, like those companies, Solidigm benefits from being the product of one of the five biggest flash memory manufacturers in the world, with NAND flash and controller made by Solidigm owners and Korean chaebol SK Hynix.

That allows the P44 Pro to hit some impressive performance targets, including sequential reads of up to 7000MB/s and random reads up to 1.4M IOPS. It's a strong option for writes too, with up to 6500MB/s sequential and up to 1.3M IOPS random. That's amongst the very highest amongst PCIe 4.0 options, and it's accompanied by a 1200TBW longevity figure that is also amongst the highest in the industry for this size of SSD.

I've been using this drive since spring this year in a laptop, where the P44 Pro's excellent performance and minimal power usage has served me well - with the latter not being a guarantee for high-end SSDs. With these factors in mind, I think this is a solid deal, but I'd be curious to hear your thoughts!

That's all for now; stay tuned for more deals as we discover them!