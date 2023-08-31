Starfield factions guide: Which faction should you join?

Trying to figure out which faction you should join in Starfield? Remember the good old days when you only had to choose between Stormcloaks and Imperials? And then along came Starfield with its six different major factions and oodles of minor factions, and you're just expected to make an informed decision about which faction you should join up with? We forgive you for being a little overwhelmed with the options.

In this Starfield factions guide we hope to make things a bit easier for you. We'll lay out each of the major factions in Bethesda's newly released space epic RPG, what they stand for, how you can join up with them, and - most importantly - the pros and cons of deciding to side with them, so you can decide once and for all which faction you should join in Starfield.

Starfield factions list

Here are all the factions you can join in Starfield:

Constellation

Crimson Fleet

Freestar Collective

Ryujin Industries

United Colonies

Xenofresh Corporation

There are several more minor factions in the game as well, and we'll discuss them in more detail below. But the above six major factions are the only ones that you can officially join up with in Starfield.

Constellation

The enigmatic faction known as Constellation lies at the heart of Starfield's main story, and as such you'll quickly learn that you have no choice in the matter of whether or not to join them. The good news is that you can join any of the below factions in addition to joining Constellation.

Headed by Sarah Morgan, Constellation is a small organisation of scientists and explorers united by a desire to explore the cosmos and answer the question, "What's out there?". The group used to be much larger back in its golden age nearly 60 years before the events of Starfield. It was the equivalent of NASA, and was well-known across all of humanity. Nowadays, most people don't even realise that Constellation still exists.

What remains of Constellation is based in The Lodge, their headquarters in New Atlantis - a sprawling city which also houses the United Colonies headquarters, as well as The Enlightened and Sanctum Universum religious houses.

Crimson Fleet

The Crimson Fleet is less of an organisation than an unofficial armada of pirate ships. The modus operandi of the Crimson Fleet is to pillage, loot, and gradually expand their power and intimidating grip over the more lawless regions of the Settled Systems any way they can.

The Crimson Fleet may lack the sheer power of a militarist organisation like the United Colonies, but a collection of roving pirates and marauders is hard to pin down. Indeed, the Crimson Fleet has managed to evade destruction and grow in power despite years of pressure from the Freestar Collective and more recently the United Colonies.

Make no mistake: the Crimson Fleet aren't good guys. Quite the opposite. In most Starfield playthroughs they will end up being a common enemy of the player. However, it is possible to join them if you want to commit to a more evil playthrough of Starfield. But if you want to keep your morality intact, it's also possible to join the Crimson Fleet as a double agent, sabotaging the Fleet's efforts from the inside. Just be aware that once you're a Crimson Fleet member, you're a member for life.

Freestar Collective

The law-bending Freestar Collective is one of the two largest and most dominant governmental entities in Starfield, the other being the United Colonies. The two factions don't exactly get along; in fact, the Freestar Collective and United Colonies waged war with one another for 3 years in what became known as the Colony War 20-odd years before the events of the game begin. Needless to say, tensions between the factions have long outlasted the war.

It's easy to describe the general vibe of the Freestar Collective: they're the space cowboys of Starfield. They're committed to the betterment of their people across the three star systems they control: Cheyenne, Narion, and Volii. But they prefer the spirit rather than the letter of the law. Or perhaps more accurately, they make up their own laws as they like. They are an organisation that prizes itself on individualism and freedom.

The headquarters of the Freestar Collective are located in Akila City, capital of Akila in the Cheyenne star system. They're staunch enemies of the Crimson Fleet, with whom they've clashed several times over the years. Sam Coe, one of your Starfield companions, used to be a member of the Freestar Rangers, an elite force of peacekeepers within the Freestar Collective. He since left the Rangers and joined Constellation.

Ryujin Industries

Ryujin Industries are a megacorporation that wouldn't look out of place in Cyberpunk 2077. They've got their fingers in all sorts of different pies, and their main aim is basically just to keep and grow their power and influence at the cost of their rival corporations.

As such, if you end up joining Ryujin Industries, you'll end up doing mostly corporate espionage missions in their name. Get in Ryujin's good books with repeated missions as an employee, and you'll have a steady supply of cash and a rich and powerful ace in your pocket throughout your playthrough.

While they don't have any central headquarters per se, Ryujin Industries conduct most of the work out of Neon, the floating pleasure city on Volii Alpha. Neon is also home to another large corporation, Xenofresh, creators of the city itself. The two corpos maintain a rather tense working relationship, although Ryujin are always looking to be the big dog.

United Colonies

The United Colonies (or UC) is the largest and militarily the most powerful of all the joinable Starfield factions. As opposed to the Freestar Collective's lawlessness and individuality, the United Colonies is a republic confederation that values law and discipline above all else.

The UC's capital is New Atlantis, the largest city in the Settled Systems. They are run by a council known as MAST - the Military, Administrative, and Scientific Triumvirate - whose members you will likely meet during your playthrough, whether or not you decide to join them. Historically, the United Colonies' main rival has always been the Freestar Collective, and both organisations have been butting heads over territorial rights for over 100 years. It was their animosity that formed the basis of the Colony War 20 years before the events of Starfield.

Nowadays though, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective maintain a fragile peace while they work to dismantle the Crimson Fleet's armada of pirate warships. Joining up with the United Colonies faction will primarily involve infiltrating the ranks of the Crimson Fleet in order to help UC's military to take them down. This makes the United Colonies one of the most popular choices for which faction to join in Starfield.

Xenofresh Corporation

Xenofresh is the megacorporation which first built Neon, the pleasure city capital of Volii Alpha which they nowadays reluctantly share with their rivals, Ryujin Industries. Shortly after they first constructed Neon as a simple (albeit massive) fishing platform, Xenofresh discovered a certain type of fish on Volii Alpha with psychotropic properties.

Needless to say, Xenofresh saw dollar signs. They wasted no time in exploiting the unique species of fish and turning into the popular and illegal party drug known as Aurora. Well, illegal everywhere except on Neon. Which is why Neon has become such a popular destination for travellers.

Unlike Ryujin, which does a little bit of everything, Xenofresh does one thing very well: the manufacture and distribution of Aurora. Much like Ryujin, working jobs for Xenofresh is a good source of extra credits, though you may want to leave your morality at the door.

Starfield minor factions

The above major factions are the only officially joinable factions in Starfield, but there also exists a number of minor factions which you will encounter throughout the Settled Systems. And while you can't join up with them, their opinion of you may change depending on your choice of Starfield background and previous choices you've made in your playthrough.

Ecliptic Mercenaries

Eclipse, or the Ecliptic Mercenaries, are commonly seen throughout your playthrough as human enemies in Starfield. As a faction they are hold little military or political influence; they are essentially a group of mercenaries and bounty hunters for hire, which is why you'll come across them in a variety of different situations and star systems.

The Enlightened

The Enlightened is treated as one of the dominant religions in the Settled Systems, although it is in fact an atheistic organisation. Like its main religious rivals, the Sanctum Universum, The Enlightened are based in New Atlantis alongside Constellation and the United Colonies. They place great emphasis on science and the pursuit of knowledge, so it's of little surprise that they're at odds with the Sanctum Universum, which is far more mystical in its religious beliefs.

House Of Va'ruun

The House Of Va'ruun is a religious organisation with a shadowy background. More of a cult than a widespread religion, the House Of Va'ruun believes in a deity-like celestial entity known as "The Great Serpent", and much of their iconography reflects their allegiance to this entity. The House Of Va'ruun is typically seen as a hostile faction, although the Serpent's Embrace trait will get you in their good books from day one.

Sanctum Universum

The Sanctum Universum is the third of the religions on offer in Starfield, and a direct rival of the House of the Enlightened. The Sanctum believes in a God which exists somewhere in the universe and guides humanity forward on the path of discovery and progress. Like their rivals, they are based primarily in the capital city of New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system.

Spacers

Spacers are, if it's possible, even more of a cookie-cutter enemy faction than the Ecliptic Mercenaries. These hostile criminals are a law unto themselves. They're not even a true faction - not in the sense that they're in any way unified. It's more of a description. Put simply, it means: these are criminals who will likely attack you on sight.

The Red Mile

The Red Mile aren't really a faction, but I'll add them here in case you were wondering whether they were or not. Located on the planet Porrima III, The Red Mile is actually a bar where the player can go to enter increasingly challenging Ninja Warrior-esque death races on the planet's surface. There they must contend with dangers such as the planet's hostile lizard-y fauna and exploding traps in order to win a payout at the end and the honour of "completing the Red Mile".

Hopefully this guide has given you a better idea of what to expect if you decide to share a bed with any of the above Starfield factions.