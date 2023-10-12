How do you reach Unity and become a Starborn in the One Giant Leap final mission? The time is here to complete the Starfield main story. It's a journey that has spanned solar systems, put you in grave danger, bewildered you with puzzles, riddles, and so much more. Now, it's time to make a big decision.

Before you journey onwards to the unknown, we'd recommend making sure you're happy with how much XP you've earned leveling up and that your skill points have been put to good use.

Starfield One Giant Leap walkthrough

To complete the One Giant Leap mission in Starfield, you must complete the following objectives:

Build the Armillary on your ship (Optional) Talk to your friends before you leave Grav Jump anywhere to visit Unity Return to current game or become Starborn

To help you in your final push to reach Unity, we've delved into more detail below for each objective to make sure you fully understand the gravitas of your situation.

1. Build the Armillary on your ship

Now you've acquired all the artifacts, thanks to the Revelation mission, board your ship and head to the Armillary Screen located near the pilot seat.

Here, you have the option to add artifacts, thus completing the Armillary. You can remove the Armillary from your ship if you need to Grav Jump to anywhere else.

2. (Optional) Talk to your friends before you leave

You will have the opportunity to talk with your friends, as in every member of Constellation, who will either be aboard your ship or back at The Lodge. It's up to you who you talk to and what you say, but whoever you have as crew on your ship will also be traveling to Unity with you.

3. Grav Jump anywhere to visit Unity

Pilot your ship and Grav Jump to anywhere with your Armillary built to take you to Unity.

As previously mentioned, if you have unfinished business or don't want to go to Unity right now, remove the Armillary via the Armillary Screen.

4. Return to current game or enter Unity

At Unity, you will be met with a version of yourself who will finally explain everything this journey has put you through from collecting artifacts to what Unity is.

They will then give you a choice; return to your current game or become Starborn.

If you choose to return to your current game, simply turn around and go back the way you came. Remove the Armillary from your ship until you're ready to make the decision.

If you choose to enter Unity, you will become a Starborn and enter New Game Plus. Fair warning, doing this will end your current game, taking only your XP and skills into the new universe. Think long and hard about your decision and if you feel you still have tasks, missions, conversations, or anything else to complete in the current universe, go back and return later down the road.

Congratulations, One Giant Leap marks the end of Starfield's main missions. It certainly does not mark the end of your journey in the Starfield universe though, whether you choose to enter Unity or not. Now is a great time to check over the full missions and quests list and make sure you've spent all your skill points as they'll follow you into the New Game Plus experience.