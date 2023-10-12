How can you retrieve the final artifacts and complete your collection in the Revelation mission? Revelation marks the penultimate Starfield main mission and goodness, it's a doozy. There's layer upon layer of Starborn battles as you take on waves of enemies before reaching a final showdown with the Emissary or the Hunter.

If we've not made it clear enough, there's a lot of fighting in Revelation, so make sure you're stocked with the best weapons you can acquire, spend your skill points wisely (hint, Persuasion), and learn how to disable turrets.

Starfield Revelation walkthrough

To complete the Revelation mission, you'll want to complete the following objectives:

Go to Masada III Hail the Scorpius or Helix Defeat the Starborn ships Land at the Buried Temple Talk to the Emissary or the Hunter Defeat Guardian Musa Continue the search for the artifact Defeat Guardian Athaliah Find a way to open the door Enter and leave the anomaly Defeat Guardian Teutra and Rinn (Optional) Disable the defenses Find a way to open the door Enter the anomaly Find a way to leave the anomaly Enter another anomaly Leave the anomaly Defeat Guardian Fionn Talk to the Emissary or the Hunter Take the artifacts

There's a lot to get through, but our detailed steps below will guide the way through epic Starborn fights, Guardian takedowns, and the final face-to-face with the Hunter or the Emissary. Keep reading!

1. Go to Masada III

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Fast travel to Masada III by setting course via the data menu. As the home of the Buried Temple, Masada III is very far away and will require jumping to different systems along the way to get there.

2. Hail the Scorpius or the Helix

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The decision you made at the end of the Unearthed mission will influence who you meet in the orbit of Masada III.

If you chose to side with the Emissary, you will meet the Hunter in the Helix If you chose to side with the Hunter, you will meet the Emissary in the Scorpius If you chose neither, you'll be met by both the Hunter and the Emissary

Depending on who you chose, they'll side with you for the battles that lay ahead. If you chose neither, you're going to have to take everyone on on your own. It all starts with a space battle.

3. Defeat the Starborn ships

At least two Starborn ships will join the Hunter and/or the Emissary in orbit and you'll need to defeat them. You may need to upgrade your ship and return, stock up on ship parts to complete important repairs during battle, or obtain a better ship entirely.

Upgrading and purchasing a new ship can be done via a Ship Services Technician, found at space ports on planets such as New Atlantis and Akila City, which is where you can also obtain ship parts.

To obtain a better ship without spending any credits, there's the Mantis side mission where you will be rewarded a legendary spacesuit and ship, Razorleaf.

If you focus on defeating the lesser, but still deadly, Starborn ships fighting alongside the Hunter and/or the Emissary, upon defeat the bigger ship(s) will retreat and land at Masada III where you will meet them later.

4. Land at the Buried Temple

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

With the Starborn ships destroyed, you are free now to land at the Buried Temple on Masada III to continue with the rest of the mission.

5. Talk to the Emissary or the Hunter

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Here, you will be met by either the Emissary or the Hunter, who will become your companion for the battles ahead. Alternatively, if you chose to side with neither, then there's no one to meet here and you can proceed directly to the next step.

6. Defeat Guardian Musa

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow the blue locator towards the Buried Temple. You'll pass a lot of ecliptic bodies on the way, which you should definitely loot to acquire ammo, weapons, aid, and more useful items.

When you reach the buried temple, the Starborn Guardian Musa will appear. His special ability is to duplicate himself, so not only will you be fighting Guardian Musa but all his clones too.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

They'll be throwing a lot of grenades, so keep your distance and keep moving. You'll also want to avoid standing too close to any flammable containers that will be set off by weapon fire and throwables.

Focus on taking down each clone until you clear them all. This is where the items you've looted from the ecliptics on the way come in handy.

7. Continue the search for the artifact

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow the blue locator further into the facility ensuring that you pick up the important loot scattered around the area. Head through the tunnel onto a construction site.

8. Defeat Guardian Athaliah

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

As you reach the site, ecliptic mercenaries will begin to revive from the floor and attack. This is the special ability of the Starborn in this area you will also need to defeat, Guardian Athaliah.

The top combat tip here is to focus on Guardian Athaliah. You will need to take out the ecliptics to make sure they don't shred too much of your health, but by defeating Guardian Athaliah, all the mercenaries will disappear too.

9. Find a way to open the door

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Guardian Athaliah will drop a ecliptic base ID card when defeated, pick it up and use it on the secure access door.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Head to the door and use the ID card on the left of the door to enter.

10. Enter and leave the anomaly

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow the blue locator until you come across an anomaly that you must enter.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

The anomaly will take you to a version of the first ever mission you completed in Starfield and you will hear the dialogue between Supervisor Lin and Heller.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow through the cave system like before, but instead of retrieving an artifact you will be met with another anomaly which you can enter to leave the scene.

11. Defeat Guardian Teutra and Rinn

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

As you leave the anomaly, you will approach a large room full of Starborn, combat robots, turrets, and the Guardian Teutra and Guardian Rinn. This step leads into the next optional step, which may make the fight easier.

12. (Optional) Disable the defenses

To take out the robots and turrets, there is an optional objective of disabling the defenses. You will need Expert Lockpicking in order to access the room though. If you have this skill, run to the control room at the back and lockpick the door to interact with the computer.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

If you focus on defeating Guardian Teutra first as they appear to do the most damage then Guardian Rinn, they will drop an access key that will let you into that room without needing to lockpick.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

When you're in the room, interact with the computer and disable any robots and turrets left in the room by updating the friend/foe settings to protect you rather than fight you, or deactivate them entirely.

13. Find a way to open the door

Your key will also open the locked yellow door to exit the room and move onwards toward the next anomaly.

14. Enter the anomaly

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow the blue locator until you reach the second anomaly, which you should enter. Be sure to investigate all these areas along the way between fights though to retrieve as much loot as possible.

15. Find a way out of the anomaly

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

In this anomaly, you will find yourself back on the Scow face-to-face with Captain Petrov. You'll need to fight him and much like No Sudden Moves mission, if you inflict enough damage to Captain Petrov and take him out, you can retrieve a key to exit the anomaly without having to fight the rest of his crew.

16. Enter another anomaly

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Leaving the anomaly will take you into another anomaly, aboard the Eye this time with Vladimir. You'll come across an alternate reality of the High Price to Pay mission where instead of losing your closest companion, you'll see your own body lying in Vladimir's arms.

You can either talk to Vladimir or attack him. Killing him means you can acquire his outfit.

17. Leave the anomaly

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Follow the blue locator to enter a lift and descend into the last temple, a large dark cave full of, you guessed it, more Starborn.

18. Defeat Guardian Fionn

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Be sure to gather more loot before entering into the next battle.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

You will be met by Guardian Fionn who also has the ability to create duplicates of itself, you, your companion, and your ally (the Emissary or the Hunter). Again, like the previous fights, focus on the Guardian rather than its duplicates as once you defeat it, the duplicates will disappear.

After you have successfully defeated Guardian Fionn, a door, much like the others that lead to the temples, will appear for you to enter the Buried Temple.

19. Talk to the Emissary or the Hunter

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Here, you will come face-to-face with the Hunter or the Emissary, whomever you are against. You will have two options:

Use your Persuasion skill to convince the Hunter or the Emissary to hand over their artifacts peacefully. Attack.

For Persuasion, it's a good idea to apply your skill points appropriately beforehand or take any of the Persuasion aids like Hippolyta, which increases your chances of success by 20%. If you're unsuccessful, you will enter into a fight with the Hunter or the Emissary spanning alternating universes and dropping into areas you've visited before. For example, The Lodge where your Constellation companions will turn against you, the Astral Lounge on Neon, and the NASA exhibition center from the Unearthed mission.

The same fight will also start immediately if you opt to attack without trying to persuade them to give you the artifacts.

20. Take the artifacts

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Successfully defeating the Hunter or the Emissary will mean you can retrieve their artifacts off their body.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

You will also be voluntarily handed the artifacts of your chosen ally standing next to the defeated body on the floor.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Head over to the last artifact in the middle of the rings. At this point, you can finally take artifact Mu and be transported back to your ship.

That's it, you've completed the Revelation mission. With all the artifacts in your possession, it's time to head to Unity in Starfield's final mission, One Giant Leap. You may want to tie up some loose ends like checking you've completed all the missions and quests that you'd like to, ensured you're satisfied with the best weapons and dealt out all your skill points for optimum character building.