Starfield Starborn walkthrough: A small, yet mighty mission

How do you complete Starfield's Starborn mission? Starborn will automatically trigger upon completion of the Starfield All That Money Can Buy mission and you're taking off from Neon. It's an incredibly short mission in comparison to the others, but one that will progress the storyline in a new direction.

There's not much to complete in Starborn with only three main steps, but this particular mission works hard to further your journey into discovering the meaning of human's existence, artifact collection, and getting some important answers. As you continue onwards in Starfield, you may want to take a look into how to upgrade your ship and how to get rich quick to make every single mission that little bit easier.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.Watch on YouTube

Starfield Starborn walkthrough

To complete the Starborn mission, you'll want to complete the following objectives:

Transmission from Helix Talk to Noel Add artifact to the collection

There may be only three steps, but they're very important to the overarching narrative of Starfield and so, read on to make sure you're doing everything you should be.

1. Transmission from Helix

As you leave the planet Neon at the end of the All That Money Can Buy mission, you'll receive an incoming transmission from Helix. They will demand that you hand over the artifact you just worked so hard to get and will give you three options; surrender, attack, or Grav Jump away.

If you surrender, Constellation won't be very happy and the Starborn will still continue to be a problem. If you attack, you're in for quite a fight that will ultimately end in Helix disappearing anyway… if you get that far. If you Grav Jump away, as Walter Stroud informs you you most definitely should, you'll be able to fly back to The Lodge a helluva lot easier. Trust us, we tried all three.

2. Talk to Noel

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Having learnt a very immediate lesson that the Starborn are also after the artifacts, you can travel back to Alpha Centauri to The Lodge on Jemison. Here, you will talk to Noel.

Noel will ask you questions about what you saw and what it might mean for Constellation and the hunt for the artifacts. You can share whatever you wish here, but it will give Constellation an insight into what you experienced. A meeting will follow this where discussion will continue into what this means for everyone.

Following the meeting, you can also talk to Sarah and give her your opinion and insight into what, or who, you think the Starborn could be.

3. Add artifact to the collection

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

If you didn't surrender the artifact to Helix in the earlier step, you'll still have it in your possession to add to the collection at The Lodge. Place it on the pedestal where you have placed the others and you will receive a reward of 5,000 credits and a new shiny helmet.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And that's it, you've completed the Starborn mission. There's clearly a lot more to learn about Starborn and you will, given time, check out what's next from our missions and quests list and, if you've time, now might be a good time to take a look at your skills, and weapons.