Starfield voice actors list

Wondering where else you might have heard that character's voice in Starfield? Starfield’s massive scale means that it’s filled with quite a few well-known voice actors, ranging from TV actors stepping into the world of games for the first time to instantly recognizable game industry veterans. If you’re wondering who’s behind each character, we’ve got your back!

Here are all of the top credited characters in Starfield, their respective voice actors, and where else you might recognize their voices from.

Lin: Sumalee Montano

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Sumalee Montano has been voice acting in video games since 1999, and she’s taken on quite a few notable roles in recent years, including Suraya Hawthorne in Destiny 2 and Dr. Elizabeth Cross in this year’s Dead Space remake.

Heller: Damien Haas

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Damien Haas is perhaps best known for his role as the male version of Shez in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, though he’s had several roles in other recent titles like The Callisto Protocol, Triangle Strategy, and Fortnite as well.

Barrett: Barry Wiggins

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Barry Wiggins has mostly acted in TV shows including The O.C. and Star Trek: Voyager and Deep Space Nine, although he also provided voices for Mafia III.

Vasco: Jake Green

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Known for his roles in animated TV shows and movies, Jake Green has also played a role in several recent games, including Redfall, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sarah Morgan: Emily O’Brien

Image credit: Bethesda

Despite being perhaps best known for TV acting, Emily O’Brien has voiced prominent game characters like Death Stranding’s Amelie, Final Fantasy XIV’s Y’shtola, and Scarlet Witch in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Cora Coe: Aly Ward Azevedo

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield appears to be Aly Ward Azevedo’s first foray into voice acting for video games. Other than her role as Cora Coe, Azevedo has acted in shows like F Is For Family and Your Worst Nightmare.

Noel: Dana Gourrier

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

While she voiced Rose Chapman in Detroit: Become Human, Dana Gourrier is perhaps best known for acting in movies like Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

Andreja: Cissy Jones

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

Cissy Jones has a long resume in video game voice acting, with roles like Joyce from Life Is Strange and Katjaa in The Walking Dead under her belt. She also won a BAFTA Games Award for her role as Delilah in Firewatch.

Walter Stroud: Armin Shimerman

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

Best known for his role as Quark in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Armin Shimerman has also voiced characters like Doctor Nefarious in Ratchet & Clank and Andrew Ryan in BioShock.

Sam Coe: Elias Toufexis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

You might recognize Elias Toufexis’ voice from Oswald Cobblepot in Gotham Knights or Takkar from Far Cry Primal.

Matteo Khatri: Carlos Valdes

Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield is also a video game first for Carlos Valdes, who played Cisco Ramon in The CW’s The Flash and Arrow.

That's all the info we've got on Starfield's top credited voice actors. Searching for more guides to aid your trip through the stars? We've got you covered with tips and tricks and the best ways to level up quickly. Or, if you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.