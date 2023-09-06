Watch PAX West Insider now!

Watch PAX West Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield Wolf System location: How to get to the Wolf System and The Den

Here's how to reach The Den in The Wolf System for all your smuggling needs

A close-up of the Wolf Star in Starfield, with the words "WOLF STAR" overlaid atop the star.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

How do you get to the Wolf System in Starfield? There are dozens of star systems you can visit in Starfield, but the Wolf System has quickly become one of the most popular destinations. That's because it's the perfect place to go to sell contraband in Starfield, because your ships won't get scanned there, and you can sell off all your illicit items at The Den, a space station in orbit around one of the Wolf System's planets.

Below we'll reveal the location of the Wolf System in Starfield, and how to reach both the Wolf System and The Den itself so you can rid your ship of all the harvest organs clogging up your ship storage.

Was Starfield worth the wait? Liam and Alice B discuss this question - and more - in the video above.Watch on YouTube

Starfield Wolf System location

The Wolf System is located 16 lightyears from Alpha Centauri, and appears as a lone unnamed star a little bit above and to the right of Alpha Centauri in the starmap. Here's a screenshot to help you locate the Wolf System:

The Starmap in Starfield, with the location of the Wolf System highlighted.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

To jump there for the first time, you need to be in a nearby star system that's within grav jump range of the Wolf System. Alpha Centauri or the Sol system will do just fine.

Click on the Wolf star, and then hold "X" on the keyboard to jump there. You may arrive right in the middle of a small squadron of Crimson Fleet ships, but they shouldn't be hard to destroy even with the Frontier, your first ship in Starfield.

The Wolf System in Starfield, with the location of The Den highlighted.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

How to reach The Den

The Den is the biggest reason you may want to visit the Wolf System, because it's here that you can sell all the contraband items on your person without detection.

To reach the Den, travel to the Wolf System and then open the system map. Find the planet Chthonia (the smaller of the two planets), and then click on the icon in orbit around Chthonia labelled "The Den".

Once The Den is selected, hold "X" on the keyboard to travel there.

A ship in Starfield flies towards The Den, a space station.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bethesda Game Studios

You'll arrive a short distance from the space station. From there, fly towards it until you're within 500 metres of the station, and then press "F" to select with it, and hold "R" to dock with the station.

Once inside, you can locate the Trade Authority shop just past the wall on your left. Talk to the clerk there to sell all your contraband!

That's all you need to know in order to reach the Wolf System in Starfield and dock with The Den. For more top-tier Starfield primers, check out our guides on the best Starfield skills to get first, the best Starfield builds, and the best Starfield traits.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch