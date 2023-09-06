How do you get to the Wolf System in Starfield? There are dozens of star systems you can visit in Starfield, but the Wolf System has quickly become one of the most popular destinations. That's because it's the perfect place to go to sell contraband in Starfield, because your ships won't get scanned there, and you can sell off all your illicit items at The Den, a space station in orbit around one of the Wolf System's planets.

Below we'll reveal the location of the Wolf System in Starfield, and how to reach both the Wolf System and The Den itself so you can rid your ship of all the harvest organs clogging up your ship storage.

Starfield Wolf System location

The Wolf System is located 16 lightyears from Alpha Centauri, and appears as a lone unnamed star a little bit above and to the right of Alpha Centauri in the starmap. Here's a screenshot to help you locate the Wolf System:

To jump there for the first time, you need to be in a nearby star system that's within grav jump range of the Wolf System. Alpha Centauri or the Sol system will do just fine.

Click on the Wolf star, and then hold "X" on the keyboard to jump there. You may arrive right in the middle of a small squadron of Crimson Fleet ships, but they shouldn't be hard to destroy even with the Frontier, your first ship in Starfield.

How to reach The Den

The Den is the biggest reason you may want to visit the Wolf System, because it's here that you can sell all the contraband items on your person without detection.

To reach the Den, travel to the Wolf System and then open the system map. Find the planet Chthonia (the smaller of the two planets), and then click on the icon in orbit around Chthonia labelled "The Den".

Once The Den is selected, hold "X" on the keyboard to travel there.

You'll arrive a short distance from the space station. From there, fly towards it until you're within 500 metres of the station, and then press "F" to select with it, and hold "R" to dock with the station.

Once inside, you can locate the Trade Authority shop just past the wall on your left. Talk to the clerk there to sell all your contraband!

That's all you need to know in order to reach the Wolf System in Starfield and dock with The Den. For more top-tier Starfield primers, check out our guides on the best Starfield skills to get first, the best Starfield builds, and the best Starfield traits.