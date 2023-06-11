Starfield's different playstyles lets you be more than just a shooty-shooty space cowboy

If you're like me and thought that Starfield was just gonna be a shooty shooty space cowboy game, then think again. Revealed during the Starfield Direct that happened just after the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda highlighted a number of different playstyles that Starfield will be able to facilitate when it launches this September, including everything from being gung-ho all lasers blazing to a stealthy assassin.

Using different traits, skills, and upgrades, you can personalise your playstyle to your liking. For example, if you like handling your problems with your fists, you can make a character that essentially lets you punch your way through combat (I am very much in favour of that one). Another strategy is to invest your skill points in stealthier pursuits, that let you pickpocket people more easily and get the jump on them.

One that feels very Bethesda-y is that you can talk your way out of situations by dumping points into charisma. And, of course, there's always the good ol' run-and-gun for folks who like to get hot and heavy with their weaponry.

A lot was announced at the Starfield Direct so if you wanna catch up with all the news, best check out our Starfield tag. I'm really digging the ship crafting system where you can build a sort of weird stuff.

