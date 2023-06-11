All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

Starfield's different playstyles lets you be more than just a shooty-shooty space cowboy

You can also be a sneaky-sneaky space ninja

A space solider sneaks up behind a security guard in Starfield
Image credit: Bethesda
Rachel Watts
News by Rachel Watts
If you're like me and thought that Starfield was just gonna be a shooty shooty space cowboy game, then think again. Revealed during the Starfield Direct that happened just after the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda highlighted a number of different playstyles that Starfield will be able to facilitate when it launches this September, including everything from being gung-ho all lasers blazing to a stealthy assassin.

Using different traits, skills, and upgrades, you can personalise your playstyle to your liking. For example, if you like handling your problems with your fists, you can make a character that essentially lets you punch your way through combat (I am very much in favour of that one). Another strategy is to invest your skill points in stealthier pursuits, that let you pickpocket people more easily and get the jump on them.

One that feels very Bethesda-y is that you can talk your way out of situations by dumping points into charisma. And, of course, there's always the good ol' run-and-gun for folks who like to get hot and heavy with their weaponry.

A lot was announced at the Starfield Direct so if you wanna catch up with all the news, best check out our Starfield tag. I'm really digging the ship crafting system where you can build a sort of weird stuff.

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel is RPS' reviews ranger. She has seven years of games journalism under her hat and has always been a passionate advocate for indie games so feel safe knowing that RPS’s reviews section will be packed with both indies as well as AAA games.

