All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield’s ship building still threatens to produce the most cursed crafts in sci-fi

Flight of fugly

A mech-shaped ship constructed with Starfield's ship builder.
Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

Of the many Starfield elements deep-dove into during the Xbox Games Showcase's Starfield Direct, the ship building was one that we’d previously seen a decent amount of. Yet it also cemented, in quite gleeful fashion, the design tool’s potential as a foundry for some truly wretched space boats. Just, awful. Consider my interest renewed as a result.

Like the personal background options in Starfield’s character creator, there is a utility slant to hammering together your ship: adding or extending different modules will add or extend its capabilities, like making room for more crew members or installing a modding bay. To some, getting the most out of their ship while keeping it pleasantly proportioned may serve as a satisfying challenge. To others, it is sure to be ignored in favour of just slamming modules together like poorly sorted Lego, producing atrocious spacecraft that would be the envy of any bored Kerbal Space program streamer.

Bethesda even leaned into this themselves, with Starfield Direct showcasing some of their own terrible ships. There was the (somehow spaceworthy) Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robot you see above, for example, while a geometrically baffling letterbox-shaped vessel was briefly visible on a monitor. One dev confessed to designing her ships like animals, revealing one nicknamed "The Platypus". For its resemblance to the eastern Australian, partially aquatic mammal, the platypus.

(Hearing this snapped something in my brain too, as every glimpse of the ship builder UI began offering visions of more hideous animal-inspired creations. That habitat module for stuffing your crewmates in? It slots in between the nose and the main hull, so is perfect for a design based on that cat with a shaved neck.)

Basically, if Starfield is not immediately followed by a flood of ridiculous spaceship shitposts, I will be beyond amazed. The modularity and disregard for physics that this building system entails should take us well beyond the hackneyed joke builds that gaming’s less flexible DIY tools usually churn out – anyone who just makes their ship into a penis, say, has a mind even narrower than their choice of fuselage.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch