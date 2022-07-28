If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stray gets the multiplayer treatment with this local co-op mod

Just try not to get into a cat fight
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Indie sci-fi cat sim Stray now has a local co-op mod that lets two people pretend to be four-pawed felines.

A lot of people love cats, as cyberpunk moggy sim Stray showed us when it launched last week. Now, you can enjoy Stray together with some buddies and/or pals thanks to a new multiplayer mod for the game. This is classic stuff people, because we’re talking splitscreen local co-op.

Watch on YouTube
Owner of multiple Felis catus Katharine really enjoyed Stray, as she told vid bud Liam.

Stray’s multiplayer mod was created by KangieDanie. It’s not purr-fect, because only one player can see the HUD. You can add multiple players but that might cause some issues, KangieDanie says. At time of writing, some players have been getting stuck when levels transition too. To fix it, you’ll need to go back to the main menu and then return to the game to continue. It’s a nice option to be able to play with friends or family in one of the most talked about games released this year, though. Maybe more games should, y'know, just bring back local co-op?

This is far from the only mod that Bluetwelve’s feline adventure has seen over the last week. Of course, the first thing you’d mod in is your own cat, and that’s exactly what many have done already, but we’re also suffering through my fellow CJ from GTA: San Andreas being warped into four-legged form. Oh, and Garfield. People are even modding Stray into other games now, including Doom. The seemingly nonsensical language from Stray has been handily decoded by members of the game’s burgeoning community too.

Katharine gave the game a Bestest Bests in her Stray review. “Stray is still a remarkable action adventure game in its own right, and whose naturalistic approach to 3D platforming is among the best I've seen,” she said. “It proves we don't need condescending slathers of paint to point us in the right direction anymore, and that there are better, more immersive ways of traversing dense and detailed play environments.”

The Stray multiplayer mod can be downloaded from NexusMods here. You’ll need the game too, obvs, which is on Steam for £24/$30/€30.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch