Ebuyer are offering a good price on one of their prebuilt gaming PCs, featuring an RTX 3060 Ti, Ryzen 7 3700X processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD. Right now, you can pick up this build for £1199, a cool £100 off its usual price. Given the state of the graphics card market, where even weak graphics cards are selling for hundreds of pounds above RRP, this is actually a great value.

What I like about PC builders like Ebuyer is that they use off-the-shelf components throughout, rather than the custom cases, power supplies, motherboards and cooling solutions preferred by the likes of Dell and HP. This means that you can easily upgrade the PC down the line, put the components in other builds, and generally use the PC exactly as you would one that you'd built yourself.

Another benefit to this particular build is that it actually makes a lot of sense. The Ryzen 7 3700X remains an excellent gaming and content creation CPU, while being significantly cheaper than the current-gen Ryzen 7 5800X. It's backed here with 16GB of 3200MHz dual-channel RAM and an inexpensive 1TB NVMe SSD - exactly hitting the sweet spot for price versus performance. The power supply is a well-reviewed Corsair TX750M, giving you plenty of room to upgrade down the line, and the motherboard is the competent Asus B450M-Pro II. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB is also used, which is a slightly more modern version of one of the all-time best cheap CPU coolers. Finally, there's a legitimate installation of Windows 10, which of course can be upgraded to Windows 11 for free if you fancy now that the OS has launched.

Finally, Ebuyer actually break down the performance they measured for this build in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Call of Duty Warzone and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. You can see the product page linked below for the full breakdown, but you're looking at 66 to 98fps at 1080p and 51 to 77fps at 1440p, all at high quality settings.

The RTX 3060 Ti is one of the best of Nvidia's RTX 30-series, offering a good amount of performance for its price and better value than the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Ti or RTX 3080 Ti. It's also got strong RT performance and DLSS, which should leave it in good stead for years to come.

Whether you fancy the graphics card at a good price and you'll sell the other components, or you are looking for a full prebuilt, this is a great shout and gets our nod of approval.