If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

That MMO with the amazing character creator is free to keep right now

Grab Black Desert Online while you can
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
A fancy lady in Black Desert Online's character creator.

All I really know about Black Desert Online is that it has an amazing character creator, and that's why I instantly claimed a free copy when I heard that the makers are giving it away right now. I've since read that the fantasy MMORPG is a pretty fun game too? But in all honesty, I'm downloading it mostly to make pretty/weird/monstrous wizards.

First of all, the character creator is enough of a feature that the Korean YouTube has a running series giving characters makeovers. Observe, the many tweaks revamping this lad:

Watch on YouTube

It is a very good character creator. It has the same face-tweaking settings as many other games you'll have played, all lots of sliders and colours and options and things, but get this: the end result can actually look good, rather than inspiring some sort of Uncanny Valley dread. And those sliders and bits are extra good, even offering options to rearrange a preset hairstyle by dragging locks around.

A fancy lady in Black Desert Online's character creator.
A more typical Black Desert character.

Or if you can't be fussed with faff, the creator has a button to browse through a gallery of characters made by other players. With a simple click you can load their look, and usually are free to further edit them yourself. While there's a pretty defined aesthetic to the most popular skins, lots of pouting porcelain dolls, sometimes you will inexplicably stumble across a character like her ↑ up top to remind you that oh goodness yes you can make monstrous characters too.

Our Graham also had fun with horrors way back in beta.

Oh, right, and there's a game attached to this character creator too? Our Black Desert Online review in 2016 called it "a truly memorable MMORPG", and it's grown a lot since then. The latest word from us is that it's one of the best MMORPGs still.

You have until Wednesday the 13th to claim a copy of the base game free for keepsies. Grab it either from the game's store or on Steam. It usually only costs £9, but free is free. All this is to celebrate the launch of a new expansion.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch