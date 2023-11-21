Black Friday 2023

The 180Hz ViewSonic Omni VX2728J gaming monitor is £125 off for Black Friday

Very nearly half price for this speedy, spacious 1080p screen

The ViewSonic Omni VX2728J gaming monitor.
Image credit: ViewSonic
James Archer avatar
James Archer Hardware Editor
There’s no shortage of good Black Friday gaming monitor deals this week, but at least among affordable 1080p options, this one stands out: the ViewSonic Omni VX2728J is down from £266 to £140, a £125 saving. And if £266 sounds like a high starting point for Full HD, consider that the Omni VX2728J is no budget monitor, sporting a 27in IPS panel that can overclock its refresh rate up to 180Hz. That’s one speedy screen, yeah?

The Omni VX2728J also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which Nvidia G-Sync can piggyback on, so there’s anti-tearing tech available regardless of your preferred graphics card. Brightness ain’t great, maxing out at 250cd/m2, but that’s going to be fine unless you have direct sunlight blazing onto the glass. You’ll naturally get good colours from an IPS panel, anyhow, the stand is fully adjustable as well – not always a given, on lower-priced monitors.

UK deals:

ViewSonic Omni VX2728J - £140 from Box (was £266)

27in, 1920x1080, 180Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium

This would especially suit anyone who likes their competitive shootybangs but doesn’t necessarily want to break the bank on a, quote, "esports" monitor. You’ve still got a high refresh rate, and that 1080p rez won’t knacker framerates. It’s just a lot, lot cheaper than any 240Hz or 300Hz monitor would be, even on Black Friday. It’s a nicely subtle-looking design for a fast monitor too, with no ostentacious ELITE GAMER branding. Result.

