The Electronic Wireless Show episode 195: the best nice blokes in games special

Alice is away this week, leaving the lads to their own devices to discuss the best nice blokes in video games. A coincidence? Who can say. What isn't a coincidence is the lateness of this here podcast post, which is a week late. That's my bad, folks, which I think automatically disqualifies me from any kind of 'nice' list from here on out. Ah well. You win some, you lose some.

The winners in this week's edition of The Electronic Wireless Show, however, are numerous. Taking that nice engineer chap from Metro Exodus as the absolute pinnacle of 'best nice bloke-ness', Nate and Matthew have framed this week's episode as the four people they'd most like to invite to an afternoon pub trip. Who will make the cut? Listen to find out.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, is obviously the nicest bloke there ever lived.

Links

Nate kicked off the discussion with a survivor chap Metro Exodus who he'd like to hang out with IRL. If only to find out his actual real name.

Top of Matthew's list, meanwhile, was Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series, everyone's favourite wrestle dad who's also a dab hand at post-eats karaoke.

Next up is Erend from Horizon Zero Dawn, Mr. Excellent Handlebars Moustache man.

Matthew's other choice pick was the lovely wizard Gale from Baldur's Gate 3. Him and the giant nuke hiding inside his cheeky little heart. You know, just for that heightened sense of drama.

Wilmot from Wilmot's Warehouse also joins the crew, presumably so everyone can go back to its warehouse afterwards to hang out and binge all the cherries and crisps stashed there.

And finally, throwing the concept of four pub blokes out the window, Garrus from Mass Effect. Because of course. He's the best nice bloke in games you've ever seen.

Recommendations this week are two films - the 1982 classic Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan and the 2013 silent Robert Redford flick All Is Lost.