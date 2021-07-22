The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 148: the best heat in games special

Here at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we are struggling with the heat. Yes, I understand that other places in the world are hot, but right now it is hot where I am and we're not used to it, so we're going to complain about it and you can just live with that. Okay? Because temperature is consuming all our thoughts today is just the best heat in games.

Tick "Alice forgot to do a cavern of lies" on your bingo card, but get set for the revelation that Matthew is totally a weed dad, illegal discussion of Nintendo, and the correct take that the worst drink in the world is hot Pepsi in a plastic bottle. Also: what would we do if put in each other's bodies? One answer may surprise you (it involves piss) and one will not (in involves banging on glass).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who probably deals really well with extremes of temperature.

Podcast has wares if you have coin.

Notes

Nate wants to talk about the specific heat mechanics in Oxygen Not Included, and the weird systems in Dwarf Fortress.

I cite the similar-ish stuff in Noita (trailer above) where every pixel is simulated and you can set so many cool things on fire in different ways

Everyone's least favourite realm of hell in Hades is the hot one.

In Red Dead Redemption 2 you can cook lumps of meat over your campfire, and get too hot if you're wearing warm clothes. This is similar to how you have to put on summery clothes in The Sims 4 or your sim will be uncomfortable.

Matthew explained one of the final puzzles in the first Metal Gear Solid, which involves remembering the temperature in bits of the base.

Nate mentions the elemental combat in Divinity Original Sin II to cheer up Matthew after the latter disclosed that he once got absolutely monstered in a Super Soaker fight for wearing waterproof trousers.

Recommendations this week are to revisit the Iwata Asks series of interviews on Nintendo, check out natural, compostable deodorant Wild (if you search for discount codes there are always loads kicking around), and to stand over the hot coals of a Pit Barrel Cooker (available from many retailers in the UK).