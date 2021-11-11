The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 163: the best celebrities in games special

I'm once again back, and I'm badder than ever! To mark my triumphant return to the Electronic Wireless Show podcast, I (Alice) suggested we talk about our favourite non-game celebrity appearances in games. Not because I'm very famous and important, although I am, but because I wanted to spend some time making fun of Chris Pratt.

In the end, though, we don't talk much about Chris Pratt, partly because we are so very excited to be joined on the pod by 'Bath's Nic Cage', and discuss the time he turned on Bath's Christmas lights, and partly because we do talk about a lot of games this week. I hope you're all proud of us. We're showing personal growth. Digressions this week include Harrods department store, a lot about Garfield, and Nate doing fat rips on his vape.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who should be very famous.

Matthew mentions the megastars that are in The Artful Escape as like, weird musical snails, or whatever (I haven't played it). This contrasts with Twelve Minutes, which he feels is more of a 'celebrity for talking point' deal, although I thought the voice acting in it was one of the best things about it.

Sean Bean is in a bunch of things, including Oblivion, Hitman 2 and Civ 5.

Shout out to the video games of licensed properties using both voice actors doing impressions of the actor from the film, or getting one or two of the Hollywood starlets on board. Or both. We're talking Guardians Of The Galaxy, Jurassic World Evolution, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer Chaos Bleeds.

And of course we could not talk about celebs in games without mentioning Hideo Kojima, especially Death Stranding, which is full of the likenesses of famous people. Kojima seems to be, at times, a man who seems to make games entirely to put his friends in them. The Kevin Smith of games???

Recommendations this week are translated mysteries via Locked Room International, the anti-James Bond James Bond podcast Kill James Bond, and the return of "what if vampires were fucking stupid, though?" TV show What We Do In The Shadows.