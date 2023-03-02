If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 5: remaster? I hardly know her!

When is a remake not a remake? When it's a jar

Isaac injects a Wheezer necromorph with a fatal enzyme in the Dead Space remake.

Back once again to prove that I will literally never get tired of an "-er? I hardly know her!" joke, it's episode five of series two of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast. This week we return to a subject we've touched on before, but in more detail. With EA asking if people would like remakes of Dead Spaces 2 and 3, and The Outer Worlds getting a remastered Spacer's Choice Edition, we're having a big old thinkeroo about remakes and remasters - including which games we'd most like to see remade.

We've also got a bit of a Henry Cavill update, and Nate forces James and I to battle in a terrible BeastsxAncient Rome arena. We've also got updates on what we've been playing this week (spoilers: video games).

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Watch on YouTube

Links
We record on a Tuesday so some things might have changed by the time you hear the podcast.

What we've been playing
Nate has been playing Inscryption and XCOM, James has been trying his best to benchmark Sons Of The Forest while cannibals scream at him, and I have been having a chill time in Garden In and then having an absolutely bananas time in Atomic Heart.

Recommendations this week are, genuinely, Top Gun: Maverick, Hampstead Earl Grey for when you need a non-caffeine tea break, and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

