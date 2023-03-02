The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 5: remaster? I hardly know her!

Back once again to prove that I will literally never get tired of an "-er? I hardly know her!" joke, it's episode five of series two of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast. This week we return to a subject we've touched on before, but in more detail. With EA asking if people would like remakes of Dead Spaces 2 and 3, and The Outer Worlds getting a remastered Spacer's Choice Edition, we're having a big old thinkeroo about remakes and remasters - including which games we'd most like to see remade.

We've also got a bit of a Henry Cavill update, and Nate forces James and I to battle in a terrible BeastsxAncient Rome arena. We've also got updates on what we've been playing this week (spoilers: video games).

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We record on a Tuesday so some things might have changed by the time you hear the podcast.

EA wonder if you'd like some more Dead Space remakes, pls?

The Outer Worlds has a remastered-with-all-DLC pack out next week, called Spacer's Choice

Games we'd remake: Fallout: New Vegas, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, and The Chronicles Of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay (which I wrote in my notebook as "chronnie rids" and let me tell you that was hard to decipher in my handwriting when I was looking over the show notes).

What we've been playing

Nate has been playing Inscryption and XCOM, James has been trying his best to benchmark Sons Of The Forest while cannibals scream at him, and I have been having a chill time in Garden In and then having an absolutely bananas time in Atomic Heart.

Recommendations this week are, genuinely, Top Gun: Maverick, Hampstead Earl Grey for when you need a non-caffeine tea break, and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.