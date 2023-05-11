The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 15: welcome to the Fortnite Olympics
They don’t release lions in football
This week, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast – minus Alice, who’s away – goes faster, higher, and maybe even stronger as we discuss the upcoming Olympic Esport Series 2023. Yes, those Olympics. Battle royale megahit Fortnite recently joined the events list, but are the Olympics folk really making the best use of games if they’re just recreating real-life competitions? And which games would we choose for our own hypothetical esports event, which may or may not involve the unleashing of big cats? Listen in to find out, though you probably already know Nate is going to say Age of Empires. Also, we attempt to crack the case of a mysterious graphics card/lobster smuggling operation, chat about what we’ve been playing this week, and make some zesty recommendations.
You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We recorded this particular episode on Wednesday afternoon, so hopefully not too much has changed by the time you listen on Thursday. But you never know.
- Here's the reveal of the Olympic Esport Series' first nine games, including Gran Turismo 7, Zwift, and Virtual Taekwondo. Which I'm sorry but is still more or less regular taekwondo.
- People Make Games delve into the brain-melting Excel esports scene. More interesting than it sounds!
- In an anti-smuggling sting, the Hong Kong rozzers seized a car containing dozens of old graphics cards and nearly 300kg of live lobsters.
- I've been enjoying Wavetale, a charming little sea-surfing platformer, while Nate has been playing more Hearthstone - albeit while coveting Darkest Dungeon 2.
Recommendations this week are the gleefully ridiculous action film RRR and Hoogstraten strawberries. Try to find them in a local shop, though, as that site's delivery prices are yeeeeeeesh.