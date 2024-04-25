The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 Episode 16: the new hobbit life sim and our favourite The Lord Of The Rings games

This week saw the first (small) look at the new and upcoming Hobbit-themed cosy life sim Tales Of The Shire, plus the news that Embracer group is splitting into three, including a Middle-earth And Friends group. We thus use this as an excuse to spend some time talking about The Lord Of The Rings games we'd like to see, plus our favourite Rings games from days gone by (and also Gollum, and also we do impressions of Gollum).

Nate has been playing an impressive number of games, including one that did not allow him to invent the stick and therefore hampered his progress. We also talk about AI NPCs again, because one of them tried to get James drunk. Plus: some lovely recommendations to round off your weekly pod (one of them is a long life meat product).

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

This week we've been playing a lot of things: Stranded Alien Dawn, Lethal Company, Hearthstone, RimWorld's new Anomaly DLC, Sand Land, Roots Of Pacha, Tales Of Kenzera: Zau, Harold Halibut, Horizon Forbidden West (still), The Finals (too much), the Hades 2 tech test, and Dragon's Dogma 2.

Recommendations this week are fried SPAM (seriously), a Magic Bullet Kitchen Express food processor, my book out next week but also chocolate brioche rolls for breakfast, and Gutshot by Amelia Grey.