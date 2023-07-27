If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 24: Myst and Six Ages have us thinking spiritual successors

When is a sequel not a sequel

Ket art from Six Ages 2, showing a skeleton army riding into battle on their skeleton horses
Image credit: Kitfox
Alice Bell
Deputy Editor
Published on

Having been absent for the majority of the last few pods, I'm back! At least for a bit, and just in time for Six Ages: Ride Like The Wind (a spiritual successor to King Of Dragon Pass) to to get a depressing-sounding sequel and Myst to get a Humble Bundle featuring its sequels, both official and spiritual. So that got us to thinking: what in the darn heck is a spiritual successor anyway? Are there standard parameters? We have a definitional argument, as is our wont.

Plus: we've been playing a clutch of games that are both fun to talk about and current, James instigates a discussion about whether SSDs should be considered the default over mechanical hard drives, and Nate does a mini-game contest that is literally just about fish and has no relation to games whatsoever.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We record on a Tuesday so some things may have changed by the time you listen to this.

Some of the biggest games are technically spiritual sequels - yer Dark Soulses, yer BioShocks - and here we start to argue about what counts as being a spiritual sequel and what counts as just being an ispiration. System Shock has inspired far too much. Is Deus Ex a System Shock successor? Is Apelegs a Titanfall successor?

This week Nate has been making sushi in Dave The Diver, I've been forcing people into marriage in Lakeburg Legacies, and James has been seeing things from a different point of view in Viewfinder.

Recommendations this week are the dark comedy Bad Sisters, Willows Liquid Catnip Spray, and the new series of What We Do In The Shadows.

