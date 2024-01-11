If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show S3 Episode 1: our most anticipated games of 2024

Let's start as we mean to go on: with nonsense

New year, same us! The Electronic Wireless Show podcast returns and kicks off the new year with a look forward at what 2024 may bring. We chat about our most anticipated video games that may or may not be arriving this year, including some racing, some spac(marine)ing and some book selling. Also some freezing and some despairing (at BioWare and Bloodlines 2, potentially). Plus: Nate and James have an anecdote off, which makes me lose my mind and become a horrible person for about four solid minutes. I have apologised, and me and James are still friends.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
This week we've been playing haunted moon salvage game Lethal Company, very cool racing game Extreme Formula, and retro point n' click adventure Twilight Oracle.

Recommendations are the album It Flew By by Electric Swing Circus, From Voodoo To Zen by Tides From Nebula, and the second series of The Afterparty.

