The Electronic Wireless Show S3 Episode 1: our most anticipated games of 2024

You can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.
Links
We record on a Wednesday so some things might be different by the time you listen.
- Hooray, more layoffs! Best of luck to the folks affected at Versus Evil and Unity.
- James is looking forwards to a lot of games, including Resistor, Tribes 3: Rivals, Space Marine 2, Little Kitty Big City, and Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC.
- Nate is excited for new dinosaur games, specifically Jurassic Park: Survival. There's also Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and I make him aware of Frostpunk 2.
- As for me? We're talking puzzle games! The Mermaid's Tongue, An English Haunting, Tiny Bookshop, and the heartache of Bloodlines 2 and Dragon Age Dreadwolf.
- For more games to look forwards to there's this whole list over here.
This week we've been playing haunted moon salvage game Lethal Company, very cool racing game Extreme Formula, and retro point n' click adventure Twilight Oracle.
Recommendations are the album It Flew By by Electric Swing Circus, From Voodoo To Zen by Tides From Nebula, and the second series of The Afterparty.