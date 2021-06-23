The excellent LG 27GL850 gaming monitor is £139 off in OCUK's summer sale

The LG 27GL850, one of my personal favourite gaming monitors, has dropped to its lower ever price as part of Overclockers' Summer Sale. Normally £439, this monitor has plunged to just £300, a healthy 31% reduction. That's a great deal for a 27-in 1440p 144Hz monitor that boasts FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility, and particularly one that boasts a new-fangled Fast IPS panel like this one.

The LG 27GL850 made headlines here at RPS when it was discounted to £330 last month, and I honestly didn't expect to see go £30 lower any time soon. Beyond its core specs, which sit right in the current sweet spot for price versus performance, the reason it's so good is that Fast IPS screen. This recent innovation combines the strengths of TN (great motion handling and low response times) with IPS (wide viewing angles and great colour reproduction). That makes for a great all-around package, whether you're playing games, watching films or trying desparately to get some work done before it gets too hot again.

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, I highly recommend checking out some independent reviews of this screen. Once you've seen how glowing they are, come on back and pick this one up.

Of course, this article isn't just about this one monitor. The Overclockers Summer Sale also includes a fair few other noteworthy deals, so let's go over them too.

First, more monitors! The 27GN750 is LG's latest 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor, and it's also 30% off right now, bringing it from £400 to just £280. This is a good bet if you have a strong CPU but slower GPU, or if you just prefer playing more fast-paced and competitive games - thing racing games or shooters like Apex Legends, Valorant, Warzone and so on. The ultra-wide 34GN850 has also been discounted, from £969 to £798, which feels like a good price for a top quality 3440x1440 160Hz monitor.

Outside of monitors, the rather good Glorious Model O Wireless has dropped from £82 to £72, a healthy £10 reduction on a high-end wireless ultra-light mouse that I very much enjoyed in my testing. If you don't need wireless, the regular Model O costs £44, down from £53, and hits an even lighter weight thanks to its holey design. Katharine was a fan when she reviewed the Model O back in 2019, and the mice haven't lost their lustre in the past two years I can assure you.

There are plenty of other discounted items here, but let's finish with just one more. Described by Katharine in her review as not perfect but "still one of the best keyboards I've ever used", the Ducky One 2 is a rather charming 65% size keyboard that's been reduced from £120 to £103. That's a good price for a keyboard with many fans, who all seem to descend upon me whenever I put out the word for keyboard recommendations online.

In any case, let's leave it there. Do let us know if you spot any other good deals in the Overclockers Summer Sale, and keep your stick on the ice - I'll see you soon in another deals post tomorrow!