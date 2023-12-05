The fastest Steam Deck memory card we've tested is $29 for 512GB at Best Buy in the US

Samsung's Pro Plus Micro SD card is our top memory card recommendation for PC gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go, and today you can pick up the 512GB version for just $29 at Best Buy. That's a pretty steep reduction from its previous price of $48 and even beats the best Black Friday price we saw this year of $31.

Note: the photo above shows the 256GB model we tested, but I can confirm this price is for the 512GB size.

When testing the Pro Plus against other Micro SD cards, we found the Samsung card offered faster loading times than many of its peers, being the first to cross the 11 second and 16 second barriers for Aperture Desk Job and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It's also a bit cheaper than alternatives like the SanDisk Extreme, making it a fine all-around choice.

While our focus is understandably on PC gaming performance, the A2-rated card that can reach up to 130MB/s is also a fine choice for cameras, drones, action-cams, smartphones, tablets, dash cams and all manner of other devices that take Micro SD cards these days. It's also a fine choice for the Nintendo Switch, though the slower speed of this console means that having a fast Micro SD card is slightly less impactful.

I think that just about says all I need it to, so do check out the discounted Samsung Pro Plus via the big link text above and join me again for another RPS deal soon enough!