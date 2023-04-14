The Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is down to £30

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed, a top-tier wireless gaming mouse that normally retails for £60, has dropped to £30 at Amazon UK this morning. Here's why we rate it.

In short, the G305 offers a lightweight design, fast and reliable Lightspeed wireless, 300 hours of battery life and a comfortable shape, making it ideal for a wide range of use case for competitive gaming on a desktop PC to a light, comfy mouse for working on a laptop in a cafe.

I've written about the Logitech G305 before as it is one of my favourites, but let's quickly cover what makes this mouse special.

First of all, its lightweight design can be made even lighter by swapping out one of your standard AA batteries (ideally rechargeable) with an AA to AAA adapter and an AAA Lithium Ion battery, dropping the weight by up to 15g and putting it squarely into the ultralight category. This makes it even better for fast flicks in FPS titles.

Secondly, its low price and reliable internals have made this mouse a favourite of modders, with a litany of 3D-printed shell replacements, switch upgrades and more - just look at this subreddit, for instance. Whether or not you're interested in gaming mice to that level, it speaks to the quality of the base package here - the sensor, wireless transmitter and battery are all top quality.

Beyond this though, the G305 is just a fun mouse to use even completely stock. It's cheap enough that you can toss it in a backpack without worry, comfy enough for working with it all day and precise enough to keep using it for your DM session in the evening too. And yes, the battery life is also incredible too.

Overall then, the G305 is a humdinger of a wireless gaming mouse and well worth picking up at this £30 mark!