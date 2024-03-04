The Maw - 4th-9th March 2024

New week, new videogames, new newsblog. It's another relatively quiet week for big name PC releases - no mega-sequels or adaptations, unless you're seriously into the Moomins - but if 2024 has taught me anything it's that a breakout hit can come from anywhere, and I will accordingly be watching this week's new games with deep suspicion and barely constrained panic.

Here are the ones that seem most promising, at the time of writing: Warsaw-set magician RPG The Thaumaturge (4th March); spacey cube-obsessed factory sim Sixty Four (4th March); all-terrain open-worlder Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (5th March); co-op-skewed laboratory gorefest The Outlast Trials (5th March); circus horror Reveil (6th March); Sonic-maniac platformer Berserk Boy (6th March); Shadow of the Octopus 'em up Chasing The Unseen (7th March); storybook puzzler Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (7th March); XCOM-meets-Baldur's-Gatea-like Zoria: Age of Shattering (7th March).

As ever, this list is sponsored by the Maw, that convoluted and churning force of cosmic greed, which we strive ever to keep stuffed full of videogame news, lest it guzzle down what we are pleased to call our reality. It's an incomplete, working list of recommendations - if we've missed something you're looking forward to, it's absolutely because we despise it, and are secretly out to punish you for ever liking it. I mean, it's because I ran out of time. Feel free to suggest games for coverage in the comments along with any breaking news we should pounce on. Have a good week!