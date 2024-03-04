The Maw - 4th-9th March 2024
Our weekly news liveblog, with this week's most appetising videogame releasesLive
New week, new videogames, new newsblog. It's another relatively quiet week for big name PC releases - no mega-sequels or adaptations, unless you're seriously into the Moomins - but if 2024 has taught me anything it's that a breakout hit can come from anywhere, and I will accordingly be watching this week's new games with deep suspicion and barely constrained panic.
Here are the ones that seem most promising, at the time of writing: Warsaw-set magician RPG The Thaumaturge (4th March); spacey cube-obsessed factory sim Sixty Four (4th March); all-terrain open-worlder Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (5th March); co-op-skewed laboratory gorefest The Outlast Trials (5th March); circus horror Reveil (6th March); Sonic-maniac platformer Berserk Boy (6th March); Shadow of the Octopus 'em up Chasing The Unseen (7th March); storybook puzzler Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (7th March); XCOM-meets-Baldur's-Gatea-like Zoria: Age of Shattering (7th March).
As ever, this list is sponsored by the Maw, that convoluted and churning force of cosmic greed, which we strive ever to keep stuffed full of videogame news, lest it guzzle down what we are pleased to call our reality. It's an incomplete, working list of recommendations - if we've missed something you're looking forward to, feel free to suggest games for coverage in the comments along with any breaking news we should pounce on. Have a good week!
Might And Delight are about to implement a new combat system for their lush-looking "tiny MMO" Book Of Travels, which I've long been a fan of.
Seems that last week's Epic games hack may have been a fraud, as suggested by Epic, but the waters remain murky.
An On says: What happened to The Sunday Papers?
Me and Ed Thorn were away on Friday and Alice B was off sick, so we didn't quite have the personpower to put that feature together this weekend. Apologies!
N64-ass 3D metroidvania Pseudoregalia has received a big update with a visual map, time trials, outfits and various other tweaks.
Deep Rock Galactic's Season 5 updates will include a new mission, new enemies, new overclocks, new dance emotes, DLSS3 integration and the possibility of playing through stuff from old seasons, as detailed on Steam.
Strange Loop Games Have outlined plans for Eco's 1.0 release - Eco being a rather giant simulation in which people "work together to advance society and stop a meteor, all without destroying the ecosystem in the process."
Ready your hoverboots and hip-firing sniper rifles - Tribes 3 hits early access on 12th March.
EA's Star Wars strategy game is still in development, despite last week's layoff announcements and cancellations - thanks VGC.
Starfield's SteamDB listing has been updated with an "unknown app" - folk speculate that it's a sign that the game's first major DLC Shattered Space is imminent.
IT IS MAWNDAY
FEED THE MO!