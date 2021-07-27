The Sims 4 Cottage Living: How to buy animal clothing and dress animalsHow to rock Harold the Llama's iconic neckwarmer look.
Animal clothing is a cute and quirky feature of The Sims 4: Cottage Living, allowing you to dress up both farm- and wild-animal friends in a variety of adorable little outfits. Given that there are only so many animal character models in the game, it can also be a useful way of telling your critters apart.
A variety of clothing options are available for the residents of your barnyard — chickens, cows, and llamas — as well as for a couple of the wild animals in the area, namely rabbits and foxes. All five species have several sets of clothing specially designed to suit their number of limbs and general aesthetic.
On this page:
- How to find the Creature Keeper and buy animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
- How to make your own animal clothing
- How to dress animals in animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
- List of all animal clothing items in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
How to find the Creature Keeper and buy animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
There are three ways to obtain animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living:
- Complete an errand for a resident in Henford-on-Bagley and you may receive a random piece of animal clothing as a reward.
- Create your own animal clothing (only available if you have Nifty Knitting Stuff intalled).
- Obtain animal clothing from the Creature Keeper.
Of these, the quickest and easiest way to get some animal clothing is to buy it from the Creature Keeper, a vendor in Henford-on-Bagley. Unlike the other stall owners, who set out their wares in Finchwick village square, the Creature Keeper can be found hanging out in the Bramblewood neighbourhood.
By default, the Creature Keeper will be an awkward yet amiable fellow named Michael Bell, but if for any reason he's removed from your game another Creature Keeper NPC will spawn who does exactly the same job. He spends most of his time roaming around outdoors in the Bramblewood, but luckily there's a somewhat easier way to pin him down so you can make a purchase.
The Creature Keeper's Cottage is technically a large interactable object in the Bramblewood. It's not a proper lot and you can't actually enter the building, but if you can find it then you can quickly locate the Creature Keeper. Unfortunately, the cottage itself can be a little tricky to spot in this large neighbourhood: I recommend heading towards the central island where the ruins are located, then following the stone bridge away from the swimming lake. From there you should be able to see the cottage.
Once you find it, the Creature Keeper's Cottage has one incredibly useful interaction. Clicking on it allows you to centre the camera on the Creature Keeper wherever he is in the Bramblewood. This allows your Sim to go up and say hello.
Have your Sim introduce themself to the Creature Keeper and they'll unlock the Buy Animal Clothing… interaction. The Creature Keeper maintains a modest stock of clothing items that changes every day. You can buy anything he has on hand on the spot, with items sent straight to your Sim's inventory.
If you have llama wool in your inventory, you can instead ask the Creature Keeper to craft you an item of animal clothing. Since his stock changes every day, this is a good way to get hold of a specific piece if it isn't readily available when you check in with him. Just like a regular purchase, a commissioned piece will immediately show up in your inventory.
How to make your own animal clothing
If you have the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack installed and llama wool in your inventory, you can knit your own animal clothing. This works the same as commissioning pieces from the Creature Keeper, so players who don't own the knitting pack shouldn't feel like they're missing out on this account.
It's worth noting that having llama wool in your Sim's inventory also lowers material costs for all knitting projects, so Cottage Living and Nifty Knitting do pair quite well together as complementary DLC packs.
How to dress animals in animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
Players familiar with the Cats & Dogs expansion may already be familiar with animal clothing, as it allowed you to dress up the titular house pets in sweet little sweaters and hats. For cats and dogs — who are members of your Sims' household — you did this by clicking on a mirror or dresser and editing their outfit in Create-A-Sim.
Since farm and wild animals in Cottage Living can't be added to your household, dressing them up works a little bit differently. You need to click directly on your fuzzy friend and choose Dress [Animal Name] in….
Chickens, cows, or llamas who reside in your farmyard can be dressed up automatically. Wild animals need to have a relationship with your Sim first, but the bar for dressing them up is surprisingly low — you don't need to have befriended them, just be acquainted.
Most animals seem surprisingly pleased (or at the very least, not actively resistant) to being dressed up in cosy clothing.
List of all animal clothing items in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
|Item name
|Item type
|Animal
|Cost to buy from Creature Keeper (in Simoleons)
|Crafting materials
|Blue Polka Dot Blouse
|Blouse
|Chicken
|160
|Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Cap & Scarf in Cool Blues
|Hat & Scarf
|Chicken
|160
|Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Cap & Scarf in Earthy Tones
|Hat & Scarf
|Chicken
|160
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Cap & Scarf in Warm Tones
|Hat & Scarf
|Chicken
|160
|Brown llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Colonel's Gold Top
|Vest
|Chicken
|110
|Any llama wool x2
|Colonel's Red Hot Top
|Vest
|Chicken
|160
|Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|The Dr.'s Fez
|Hat
|Chicken
|330
|Red llama wool x2 & black llama wool x1
|English Gentlechicken
|Vest
|Chicken
|170
|Brown llama wool x2 & green llama wool x1
|Formal Black Top Hat
|Hat
|Chicken
|130
|Black llama wool x2
|Harry's Orange Top Hat
|Hat
|Chicken
|130
|Orange llama wool x2
|Lloyd's Baby Blue Top Hat
|Hat
|Chicken
|130
|Blue llama wool x2
|Red Polka Dot Blouse
|Blouse
|Chicken
|160
|Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Sweater in Argyle
|Sweater
|Chicken
|160
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Sweater in Stripes
|Sweater
|Chicken
|160
|Rainbow llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Sweater with Hearts
|Sweater
|Chicken
|160
|Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Cap & Top
|Hat & Shirt/Vest
|Cow
|310
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x6
|Cottagecore for Cows
|Collar & Blanket
|Cow
|580
|Gold llama wool x1, pink llama wool x2, & any llama wool x5
|Cowbell
|Collar
|Cow
|110
|Any llama wool x2
|Nifty Sweater
|Hat & Sweater
|Cow
|320
|Blue llama wool x2, pink llama wool x1, & any llama wool x5
|Professor Moos'alot
|Sweater
|Cow
|320
|Brown llama wool x2, red llama wool x1, & any llama wool x5
|The Amazing Technicolour Neckwarmer
|Scarf & Sunglasses
|Llama
|450
|Rainbow llama wool x2
|The Aviator for Llamas
|Hat/Goggles & Scarf
|Llama
|170
|Any llama wool x4
|Cottagecore for Llamas
|Sweater & Glasses
|Llama
|310
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x6
|Llamacorn
|Headband & Fairy Wings
|Llama
|490
|Pink llama wool x1 & rainbow llama wool x2
|Woven Blanket
|Blanket
|Llama
|230
|Orange llama wool x1, pink llama wool x2, & any llama wool x2
|Grandma's Blue Bonnet & Scarf
|Hat & Shawl
|Fox
|250
|Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Grandma's Bright Green Bonnet & Scarf
|Hat & Shawl
|Fox
|250
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Grandma's Bright Pink Bonnet & Scarf
|Hat & Shawl
|Fox
|250
|Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Grandma's Lavender Bonnet & Scarf
|Hat & Shawl
|Fox
|250
|Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Grandma's Red Bonnet & Scarf
|Hat & Shawl
|Fox
|250
|Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Grandma's Yellow Bonnet & Scarf
|Hat & Shawl
|Fox
|250
|Any llama wool x6
|Robber's Gear in Black
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|740
|Black llama wool x3 & any llama wool x3
|Robber's Gear in Brown
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|250
|Brown llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Robber's Gear in Dark Blue
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|250
|Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Robber's Gear in Grey
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|570
|Black llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Robber's Gear in Maroon
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|250
|Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Robber's Gear in Olive Green
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|250
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Robber's Gear in Shades of Grey
|Mask & Sweater
|Fox
|570
|Black llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Sherwood Forest Set in Black
|Hat & Shirt
|Fox
|580
|Black llama wool x2, red llama wool x1, & any llama wool x3
|Sherwood Forest Set in Blue
|Hat & Shirt
|Fox
|250
|Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Sherwood Forest Set in Brown
|Hat & Shirt
|Fox
|260
|Brown llama wool x2, green llama wool x1, & any llama wool x3
|Sherwood Forest Set in Green
|Hat & Shirt
|Fox
|260
|Brown llama wool x1, green llama wool x2, & any llama wool x3
|Sherwood Forest Set in Khaki
|Hat & Shirt
|Fox
|260
|Brown llama wool x2, red llama wool x1, & any llama wool x3
|Sherwood Forest Set in Red
|Hat & Shirt
|Fox
|250
|Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4
|Blue Sweater with Purple Pants
|Sweater & Pants
|Rabbit
|170
|Blue llama wool x2 & pink llama wool x1
|Checkered Sweater Vest
|Vest
|Rabbit
|160
|Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Dotted Blue Bunny Bowtie
|Bowtie
|Rabbit
|130
|Blue llama wool x2
|Pink Sun Dress
|Dress
|Rabbit
|160
|Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Purple Bunny Bowtie
|Bowtie
|Rabbit
|130
|Pink llama wool x2
|Purple Sweater with Pink Pants
|Sweater & Pants
|Rabbit
|160
|Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1
|Orange Sweater with Green Pants
|Sweater & Pants
|Rabbit
|170
|Green llama wool x1 & orange llama wool x2
|Red & Black Sun Dress
|Dress
|Rabbit
|330
|Black llama wool x1 & red llama wool x2
|Red & Blue Bunny Bowtie
|Bowtie
|Rabbit
|170
|Blue llama wool x2 & red llama wool x1
|Yellow Bunny Bowtie
|Bowtie
|Rabbit
|80
|Any llama wool x1
|Yellow Sun Dress
|Dress
|Rabbit
|140
|Any llama wool x3
|Zigzag Sweater Vest
|Vest
|Rabbit
|170
|Brown llama wool x2 & red llama wool x1
Now that you're all up to speed on how to dress your cottagecore companions in stylish knitwear, you might be interested to know that you can change their coat colours and the flavour of the consumables they produce — just check out our guide to get started on that. Or, if you're looking to expand your Simming horizons beyond Cottage Living, consider having a read of our guide to the best DLC for The Sims 4.