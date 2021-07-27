Animal clothing is a cute and quirky feature of The Sims 4: Cottage Living, allowing you to dress up both farm- and wild-animal friends in a variety of adorable little outfits. Given that there are only so many animal character models in the game, it can also be a useful way of telling your critters apart.

A variety of clothing options are available for the residents of your barnyard — chickens, cows, and llamas — as well as for a couple of the wild animals in the area, namely rabbits and foxes. All five species have several sets of clothing specially designed to suit their number of limbs and general aesthetic.

On this page:

How to find the Creature Keeper and buy animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

There are three ways to obtain animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living:

Complete an errand for a resident in Henford-on-Bagley and you may receive a random piece of animal clothing as a reward.

Create your own animal clothing (only available if you have Nifty Knitting Stuff intalled).

Obtain animal clothing from the Creature Keeper.

Of these, the quickest and easiest way to get some animal clothing is to buy it from the Creature Keeper, a vendor in Henford-on-Bagley. Unlike the other stall owners, who set out their wares in Finchwick village square, the Creature Keeper can be found hanging out in the Bramblewood neighbourhood.

By default, the Creature Keeper will be an awkward yet amiable fellow named Michael Bell, but if for any reason he's removed from your game another Creature Keeper NPC will spawn who does exactly the same job. He spends most of his time roaming around outdoors in the Bramblewood, but luckily there's a somewhat easier way to pin him down so you can make a purchase.

The Creature Keeper's Cottage is technically a large interactable object in the Bramblewood. It's not a proper lot and you can't actually enter the building, but if you can find it then you can quickly locate the Creature Keeper. Unfortunately, the cottage itself can be a little tricky to spot in this large neighbourhood: I recommend heading towards the central island where the ruins are located, then following the stone bridge away from the swimming lake. From there you should be able to see the cottage.

Once you find it, the Creature Keeper's Cottage has one incredibly useful interaction. Clicking on it allows you to centre the camera on the Creature Keeper wherever he is in the Bramblewood. This allows your Sim to go up and say hello.

Have your Sim introduce themself to the Creature Keeper and they'll unlock the Buy Animal Clothing… interaction. The Creature Keeper maintains a modest stock of clothing items that changes every day. You can buy anything he has on hand on the spot, with items sent straight to your Sim's inventory.

If you have llama wool in your inventory, you can instead ask the Creature Keeper to craft you an item of animal clothing. Since his stock changes every day, this is a good way to get hold of a specific piece if it isn't readily available when you check in with him. Just like a regular purchase, a commissioned piece will immediately show up in your inventory.

How to make your own animal clothing

If you have the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack installed and llama wool in your inventory, you can knit your own animal clothing. This works the same as commissioning pieces from the Creature Keeper, so players who don't own the knitting pack shouldn't feel like they're missing out on this account.

It's worth noting that having llama wool in your Sim's inventory also lowers material costs for all knitting projects, so Cottage Living and Nifty Knitting do pair quite well together as complementary DLC packs.

How to dress animals in animal clothing in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

Players familiar with the Cats & Dogs expansion may already be familiar with animal clothing, as it allowed you to dress up the titular house pets in sweet little sweaters and hats. For cats and dogs — who are members of your Sims' household — you did this by clicking on a mirror or dresser and editing their outfit in Create-A-Sim.

Since farm and wild animals in Cottage Living can't be added to your household, dressing them up works a little bit differently. You need to click directly on your fuzzy friend and choose Dress [Animal Name] in….

Chickens, cows, or llamas who reside in your farmyard can be dressed up automatically. Wild animals need to have a relationship with your Sim first, but the bar for dressing them up is surprisingly low — you don't need to have befriended them, just be acquainted.

Most animals seem surprisingly pleased (or at the very least, not actively resistant) to being dressed up in cosy clothing.

List of all animal clothing items in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

Item name Item type Animal Cost to buy from Creature Keeper (in Simoleons) Crafting materials Blue Polka Dot Blouse Blouse Chicken 160 Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Cap & Scarf in Cool Blues Hat & Scarf Chicken 160 Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Cap & Scarf in Earthy Tones Hat & Scarf Chicken 160 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Cap & Scarf in Warm Tones Hat & Scarf Chicken 160 Brown llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Colonel's Gold Top Vest Chicken 110 Any llama wool x2 Colonel's Red Hot Top Vest Chicken 160 Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 The Dr.'s Fez Hat Chicken 330 Red llama wool x2 & black llama wool x1 English Gentlechicken Vest Chicken 170 Brown llama wool x2 & green llama wool x1 Formal Black Top Hat Hat Chicken 130 Black llama wool x2 Harry's Orange Top Hat Hat Chicken 130 Orange llama wool x2 Lloyd's Baby Blue Top Hat Hat Chicken 130 Blue llama wool x2 Red Polka Dot Blouse Blouse Chicken 160 Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Sweater in Argyle Sweater Chicken 160 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Sweater in Stripes Sweater Chicken 160 Rainbow llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Sweater with Hearts Sweater Chicken 160 Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Cap & Top Hat & Shirt/Vest Cow 310 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x6 Cottagecore for Cows Collar & Blanket Cow 580 Gold llama wool x1, pink llama wool x2, & any llama wool x5 Cowbell Collar Cow 110 Any llama wool x2 Nifty Sweater Hat & Sweater Cow 320 Blue llama wool x2, pink llama wool x1, & any llama wool x5 Professor Moos'alot Sweater Cow 320 Brown llama wool x2, red llama wool x1, & any llama wool x5 The Amazing Technicolour Neckwarmer Scarf & Sunglasses Llama 450 Rainbow llama wool x2 The Aviator for Llamas Hat/Goggles & Scarf Llama 170 Any llama wool x4 Cottagecore for Llamas Sweater & Glasses Llama 310 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x6 Llamacorn Headband & Fairy Wings Llama 490 Pink llama wool x1 & rainbow llama wool x2 Woven Blanket Blanket Llama 230 Orange llama wool x1, pink llama wool x2, & any llama wool x2 Grandma's Blue Bonnet & Scarf Hat & Shawl Fox 250 Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Grandma's Bright Green Bonnet & Scarf Hat & Shawl Fox 250 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Grandma's Bright Pink Bonnet & Scarf Hat & Shawl Fox 250 Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Grandma's Lavender Bonnet & Scarf Hat & Shawl Fox 250 Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Grandma's Red Bonnet & Scarf Hat & Shawl Fox 250 Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Grandma's Yellow Bonnet & Scarf Hat & Shawl Fox 250 Any llama wool x6 Robber's Gear in Black Mask & Sweater Fox 740 Black llama wool x3 & any llama wool x3 Robber's Gear in Brown Mask & Sweater Fox 250 Brown llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Robber's Gear in Dark Blue Mask & Sweater Fox 250 Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Robber's Gear in Grey Mask & Sweater Fox 570 Black llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Robber's Gear in Maroon Mask & Sweater Fox 250 Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Robber's Gear in Olive Green Mask & Sweater Fox 250 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Robber's Gear in Shades of Grey Mask & Sweater Fox 570 Black llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Sherwood Forest Set in Black Hat & Shirt Fox 580 Black llama wool x2, red llama wool x1, & any llama wool x3 Sherwood Forest Set in Blue Hat & Shirt Fox 250 Blue llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Sherwood Forest Set in Brown Hat & Shirt Fox 260 Brown llama wool x2, green llama wool x1, & any llama wool x3 Sherwood Forest Set in Green Hat & Shirt Fox 260 Brown llama wool x1, green llama wool x2, & any llama wool x3 Sherwood Forest Set in Khaki Hat & Shirt Fox 260 Brown llama wool x2, red llama wool x1, & any llama wool x3 Sherwood Forest Set in Red Hat & Shirt Fox 250 Red llama wool x2 & any llama wool x4 Blue Sweater with Purple Pants Sweater & Pants Rabbit 170 Blue llama wool x2 & pink llama wool x1 Checkered Sweater Vest Vest Rabbit 160 Green llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Dotted Blue Bunny Bowtie Bowtie Rabbit 130 Blue llama wool x2 Pink Sun Dress Dress Rabbit 160 Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Purple Bunny Bowtie Bowtie Rabbit 130 Pink llama wool x2 Purple Sweater with Pink Pants Sweater & Pants Rabbit 160 Pink llama wool x2 & any llama wool x1 Orange Sweater with Green Pants Sweater & Pants Rabbit 170 Green llama wool x1 & orange llama wool x2 Red & Black Sun Dress Dress Rabbit 330 Black llama wool x1 & red llama wool x2 Red & Blue Bunny Bowtie Bowtie Rabbit 170 Blue llama wool x2 & red llama wool x1 Yellow Bunny Bowtie Bowtie Rabbit 80 Any llama wool x1 Yellow Sun Dress Dress Rabbit 140 Any llama wool x3 Zigzag Sweater Vest Vest Rabbit 170 Brown llama wool x2 & red llama wool x1

Now that you're all up to speed on how to dress your cottagecore companions in stylish knitwear, you might be interested to know that you can change their coat colours and the flavour of the consumables they produce — just check out our guide to get started on that. Or, if you're looking to expand your Simming horizons beyond Cottage Living, consider having a read of our guide to the best DLC for The Sims 4.