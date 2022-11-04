If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4 will let you clutter your house with junk next week, just like your real one

Plus a retro-inspired Plumbella collab
A woman sits on a heart-covered chair in a purple and pink room with lots of pastel, patterned textures.

The Sims 4 is getting two new pieces of DLC next week on November 10th. The Pastel Pop Kit includes colourful '60s-inspired home decor, while the Everyday Clutter Kit will let you pepper your Sims house with the kind of junk that litters your real one.

The Pastel Pop Kit was designed in collaboration with popular Sims YouTuber Jesse "Plumbella" McNamara. On The Sims 4 site, EA say the kit "introduces a soft pastel color palette to the game, along with fun, unique patterns of groovy shapes. This kit will offer lots of new furniture, mirrors, decorative “tchotchkes”, shelves, and desk items, designed in an aesthetic Plumbella wishes they could decorate their home with, IRL!"

As odd as it might seem, the clutter is the more exciting of these two DLCs. Using default items, your Sims house will look pretty sterile, boxy, unnatural. You can break free from the grid and do a lot with Sims cc, but the Everyday Clutter kit will offer an official selection of used coffee cups, stacks of magazines, books and games, and other common household detritus.

Kits are the smallest of The Sims 4's various categories of DLC, and typically cost £5/$5. Kits expand cosmetic options but do not affect gameplay.

It's been a big couple of months for The Sims. The Sims 4 went free-to-play in October, there's an official mod platform coming soon, and The Sims 5 is now in early development.

Watch on YouTube

