The Witcher 3 hairstyles and beards

Want to see all hairstyles and beards that you can get in The Witcher 3? Geralt can get a great many hairstyles from the barbor in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but there's no preview option. That means you'll need to spend coin to actually see what it'll look like, and that can mean losing a hefty pile of money to find the perfect look. Fortunately, we've gone through the trouble so that you don't need to.

In this guide, we'll list all hairstyles and beards in The Witcher 3, with a handy image so that you know what it looks like.

Watch on YouTube CD Projekt Red recently announced seven brand new games, including an upcoming Witcher trilogy and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 hairstyles

You can see every hairstyle available in The Witcher 3 below:

Default cut:

Shaved with ponytail:

Long and loose:

Short and loose:

Mohawk and ponytail:

Elven rebel:

While writing this piece, we also happened across one other Geralt hairstyle, although it seems less official. If you enter photo-mode and use console commands to change your hairstyle, it may glitch and give Geralt this much shorter do:

However, it will revert back to normal upon leaving photo-mode. To our knowledge, you cannot get this haircut while actually playing the game, but I thought it was funny and worth including.

The Witcher 3 beards

You can see every beard in The Witcher 3 below:

Clean shave/stubble/short beard/mid-length beard:

Full beard:

Goatee:

Mutton chops:

Moustache and a soul patch:

That wraps up our guide on every hairstyle and beard in The Witcher 3. Now that you've got Geralt looking dapper, why not put the same effort into his gear and skills? Take a look at our lists of the best swords, best armor, and best builds in The Witcher 3 to get Geralt into fighting shape. If you want to look like Henry Cavill's Geralt from The Witcher Netflix series, take a look at our guide on The Witcher 3 Netflix DLC.