The Witcher 3 hairstyles and beards

See every hairstyle and beard in The Witcher 3
Witcher 3 image showing Geralt getting a shave.

Want to see all hairstyles and beards that you can get in The Witcher 3? Geralt can get a great many hairstyles from the barbor in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but there's no preview option. That means you'll need to spend coin to actually see what it'll look like, and that can mean losing a hefty pile of money to find the perfect look. Fortunately, we've gone through the trouble so that you don't need to.

In this guide, we'll list all hairstyles and beards in The Witcher 3, with a handy image so that you know what it looks like.

Watch on YouTube
CD Projekt Red recently announced seven brand new games, including an upcoming Witcher trilogy and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 hairstyles

You can see every hairstyle available in The Witcher 3 below:

Default cut:

Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's default hair cut from the back.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's default hair cut from the front.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's default hair cut from the side.

Shaved with ponytail:

Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's shaved with ponytail haircut from the back.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's shaved with ponytail haircut from the front.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's shaved with ponytail haircut from the side.

Long and loose:

Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's long and loose haircut from the back.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's long and loose haircut from the front.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's long and loose haircut from the side.

Short and loose:

Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's short and loose hairstyle from the back.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's short and loose hairstyle from the front.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's short and loose hairstyle from the side.

Mohawk and ponytail:

Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's mohawk and ponytail haircut from the back.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's mohawk and ponytail haircut from the front.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's mohawk and ponytail haircut from the side.

Elven rebel:

Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's Elven rebel haircut from the back.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's Elven rebel haircut from the front.
Witcher 3 screenshot showing Geralt's Elven rebel haircut from the side.

While writing this piece, we also happened across one other Geralt hairstyle, although it seems less official. If you enter photo-mode and use console commands to change your hairstyle, it may glitch and give Geralt this much shorter do:

The Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a much shorter haircut than usual.

However, it will revert back to normal upon leaving photo-mode. To our knowledge, you cannot get this haircut while actually playing the game, but I thought it was funny and worth including.

The Witcher 3 beards

You can see every beard in The Witcher 3 below:

Clean shave/stubble/short beard/mid-length beard:

Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a clean shave.
Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with stubble.
Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a short beard.
Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a tidy beard.

Full beard:

Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a full beard.

Goatee:

Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a goatee.

Mutton chops:

Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with mutton chops.

Moustache and a soul patch:

Witcher 3 image showing Geralt with a moustache and a soul patch.

That wraps up our guide on every hairstyle and beard in The Witcher 3. Now that you've got Geralt looking dapper, why not put the same effort into his gear and skills? Take a look at our lists of the best swords, best armor, and best builds in The Witcher 3 to get Geralt into fighting shape. If you want to look like Henry Cavill's Geralt from The Witcher Netflix series, take a look at our guide on The Witcher 3 Netflix DLC.

Comments
