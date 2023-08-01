If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 100W 4-port GaN charger is down to £42 at Scan in the UK

Ideal for Steam Deck, MacBook Air, phones, tablets and accessories.

ugreen nexode 100w gan charger
Image credit: Ugreen
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Ugreen is a Chinese brand that has made a name for itself by providing surprisingly good design and build quality with the same aggressive pricing as its domestic competitors. I've used one of their USB-C chargers before, but I wish I'd bought this 4-port Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger that offers three USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a maximum output of 100W - sufficient for many lighter laptops, but more importantly the Steam Deck, mobile phones, tablets, headphones and controllers. This normally costs £50, but today it's down to £42 to Scan in the UK.

The previous high-wattage GaN charger I posted seemed to go down well, so I thought I'd return with an even beefier option this time - especially as someone bought one and then chimed in to say that they had hoped it was a charger with three USB-C ports - here's to you, friend!

We've more or less covered the core specs of this charger, but the Ugreen Nexode also comes with a free USB-C to USB-A cable when you buy it from Scan, which is a nice extra. Beyond this, I'd just say that it's nice to have a single charger to bring with you on trips or whatever that can charge all of your devices at once, which is handy if you only have a short time to recharge or you want to ensure everything is 100% topped up overnight.

In any case, I think that just about does it - stay tuned for more deals as we find them!

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
