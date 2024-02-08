If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 12TB Seagate hard drive is just $81.99 and perfect for storing your media archives

It's a refurbished unit, but with a three-year warranty and no bad sectors.

A Seagate Barracuda hard drive, sitting on top of a PC.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd
Published on

Need to store a lot of non-critical data? Live in the US? Want to maximise value over speed? Have we got the storage device for you: a refurbished 12TB Seagate enterprise HDD. These drives typically go for around $130 new, but you can pick them up for just $82 in "refurbished - excellent" condition on Ebay US. Their specialist HDD seller promises fully tested drives with zero bad sectors and a three-year warranty, which sounds great at $6.83 per TB!

For media archives or game file backups, I'd say this is an incredible value - just don't use it for your only backup for priceless family photos, even if these drives are rated for some impressive durability with a (extremely conservative) 1 in 1015 error rate.

According to redditor /u/dstanton, that means that if you ran five of these drives for five years, you'd expect only one sector failure on one drive on average - and an error that's easily corrected if you ran multiple drives in a RAID array with redundancy.

So, if you need cheap storage for stuff that you could redownload if you really had to, this is an awesome choice for our American readers!

