This 1TB portable SSD is down to £60 using this £10 off code

Portable SSDs are jolly useful for quickly transferring large files, like Steam game file backups or 4K videos, from device to device. I've said before in similar blogs that I use one to ferry videos from my computer downstairs to my TV, but I also rely on one to quickly set up a PC for performance testing and copy game files to my Steam Deck.

In any case, you'd normally expect to pay anywhere from £70 to £100 for a 1TB drive of a decent spec, but today you can pick up Integral's 1TB USB-C Portable SSD for £59.99 at MyMemory. To get this price, you'll need to use code HMMJSU at the checkout.

We've not tested this Integral drive, but its specs are extremely similar to one of my favourite drives, the Crucial X6, and it likely uses the same flash memory / controller combo. It sports a maximum read speed of 500MB/s and write speeds of up to 400MB/s, making it a good analogue of an internal SATA SSD, and supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard (which, as far as I can understand the oft-updated and always confusing USB spec, refers to a bandwidth of 10Gbps) so you won't face much additional latency despite the USB connection.

USB-C is the default connection, but a USB-C to USB-A adapter is also provided for devices that don't have a spare USB-C connector. This means you can connect easily to desktops and laptops, as well as more esoteric devices like Android smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and Steam Decks - pretty neat.

In any case, this is an impressive drive for the money, so if you think you could use it do take a look! And for extra credit, let me know what you use your favourite external SSDs for in the comments - I'm sure there are some great use cases that I've not even thought of yet!