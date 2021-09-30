The Samsung 870 Qvo is our pick for 'the best big SATA SSD for gaming', as it's a reasonably fast SATA SSD that is also much cheaper than its competitors. Today, it's retailing for just £82 at CCL, who are also offering a free copy of Far Cry 6 (a £50 value) with the drive. I reckon that's a strong offer, but let me tell you more about the 870 Qvo!

So, the drive. Katharine called the 870 Qvo 'the best that SATA SSDs have to offer' when she reviewed it back in 2020, citing the drive's 'tangible improvements over its 860 Qvo predecessor' such as improved read and write speeds. She also noted that the SSD has a much higher endurance rating than earlier Samsung QLC drives, ensuring that it will retain its performance for years, long beyond the point that you'd normally replace it as even larger and faster drives become available. Overall, Katharine called it 'a much better buy than either of its main 1TB rivals', the WD Blue 3D NAND or the venerable Crucial MX500.

In terms of pricing, the drive is currently cheaper on Amazon, at £80, but it isn't offered with a free copy of Far Cry 6 there - which is surely worth more than the two quid difference in price! If you were planning to pick up the game at launch for the full price of £50, then you're essentially only paying £32 for the drive, which is a ludicrously low figure for a 1TB SATA SSD. And even if you value the game only at £10, £20 or £30, you're still getting a pretty awesome value here. Even the cheapest 1TB SSDs on Amazon are still around £70, so the 870 Qvo with this free game does very well indeed.

