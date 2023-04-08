This £39.99 Micro SD card is 512GB and up to 180MB/s, making it ideal for Steam Deck

512GB Micro SD cards have continued to come down in price, and today we've spotted a great deal on a 512GB option from Integral that offers read speeds up to 180MB/s. It's available for £39.99, down from £48, which is the best price we've seen for this spec.

That makes this Micro SD a premiere option for Steam Deck owners, who will benefit from faster copying times when transferring game directories from the internal storage to Micro SD or downloading from the internet, and game load times should also be as speedy as anything with this A2-rated drive.

Integral aren't as well known as their brothers in the industry such as SanDisk and Samsung, but they have been producing Micro SD cards for ages and often turn up in my best Micro SD card recommendations for Switch and Steam Deck over on Eurogamer. Here at RPS, an Integral card doesn't make the best memory cards for Steam Deck rankings, but I still believe this is a strong option for the money!

You can also use this card in a range of other devices, as the card comes with a full-size SD card adapter that is pin-complete, meaning you lose no performance compared to the smaller card. For DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and so on, this is a great option to have.

That just about does it from me for this week, so stay tuned for more deals next week and have a good one!