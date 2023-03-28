This 4K monitor is down to £181 for Amazon's Spring Sale after an £80 discount

Whoa, these Amazon Spring Sale deals keep rolling in. This one is a cracker though - you can now pick up a 28-inch 4K monitor for just £181, a great choice for anyone that plays slower-paced PC or console games, or wants a high-quality 4K monitor for content creation and consumption. This Lenovo IPS monitor normally costs £260, so to get it for nearly £80 less is quite a scoop.

If you're considering this L28u-35 monitor for gaming use, then you'll be pleased to know that the IPS panel used provides reasonable 4ms of GtG pixel response times, enough to keep up with the 60Hz refresh rate, while one DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports provide enough connections for three 4K-capable devices to be connected simultaneously. There are even integrated dual 2W speakers, which is handy for console use.

This is a great shout for content creation too, with the IPS panel providing wide viewing angles, accurate colours and an impressive 99% coverage of the sRGB colour space and even 90% of the wider PCI D3 colour space. Adjustability is also strong, with height adjustment, tilt, swivel and rotation all on the cards; 100x100 VESA mounting is also possible.

I'm very tempted to pick up this monitor as a cheap yet high quality second screen, as I probably don't need 144Hz just for Slack, Photoshop or a second web page!

If you're looking for something a little more gaming-oriented though, do check out our roundup of the best gaming monitors available.

Want to see more deals on PC gaming hardware? Check out our roundup of the best Spring Sale PC deals we've spotted so far!