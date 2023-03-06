This Adata Legend 800 provides 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage for £95

We've seen 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs under the £100 mark before, but never have we see one for a clear £5 below - and never this model either. The Adata Legend 800 has been steeply discounted at Ebuyer, where £92 plus £3 shipping gets you this new model capable of 3500MB/s reads and 2800MB/s writes.

Yes, this isn't the best gaming SSD in terms of raw speed, but its PCIe 4.0 design means that it uses less power and fewer lanes than PCIe 3.0 alternatives of the same speed, a nicety for desktop use and a big deal for laptops.

Looking at the specs, this looks like a TLC drive without a DRAM cache. That means sustained write performance isn't as good as drives with DRAM caches, but we can expect slightly better performance overall than an equivalent QLC drive and significantly better longevity. This latter point doesn't make a huge difference for most consumer use cases, but if you do like to hang onto your drives for a long time then TLC is worth sticking to. For its part, this drive is rated for 1200TBW, which is average to good for a TLC drive. For example, the popular Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TBx has the same quoted lifespan.

In any case, I think this is a nifty pickup for the money and well worth knowing about. Let me know what you think in the comments below!