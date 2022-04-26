This EVGA RTX 3080 graphics card has dropped to $889 at Newegg - $110 less than it was last week

Last week, we were amazed to find EVGA's RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra graphics card going for $999 at Newegg - a $300 reduction from the card's MSRP and a big statement about the burgeoning health of the GPU market. Today, the beefy GPU has appeared for just $889 at Newegg, a healthy $110 reduction. That's a great price for the best high-end graphics card right now, especially for one that's made by the trusted folks at EVGA.

It's only been a week since we last covered this card, but if you didn't saw that earlier post it's worth going through the basics once more. The RTX 3080 was part of the first trio Ampere GPUs that launched in 2021, but was hard to find thanks to incredible demand and scarce supply. Current RPS editor-in-chief (and then hardware editor) Katharine rated it highly, thanks to its incredible performance boost over prior generations, especially with its second-gen RT cores and always-handy DLSS temporal upscaling technology. 4K 60fps is within reach for basically any game on the market, and of course it works well with high refresh rate 1080p and 1440p monitors too (although you'll need a fast CPU as well to tackle those higher refresh rates). All in all, a tremendously powerful card that's also much better value than the 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, 3090 and 3090 Ti cards that were released later.

This particular RTX 3080 model is the EVGA FTW3 Ultra, which also happens to be the RTX 3080 sitting in my computer, shooting video data to the very monitor that I'm writing these words on. The card has been stellar in my estimation over the past year-and-a-bit I've had it, capable of running every game I've thrown at it while remaining (relatively) cool and quiet thanks to its hefty thermal solution. There's also an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to high-end TVs, Nvidia's latest media encoder and AV1 decode support, all useful things for modern gaming people.

In short, I'm a big fan of this class of GPU in general and this model of GPU in particular, so do pick it up at its reduced price. It's possible that we'll see further price drops in future, as the cards approach their nominal $699 MSRP, but my guess is that high-end models like this FTW3 Ultra will remain in this price range for some time to come!