This properly rapid Kingston 256GB Micro SD card is down to £18 and ideal for Steam Deck

Prime Day 2023 is scheduled to kick-off in mid-July, but we're already seeing some awesome deals on speedy Micro SD cards ahead of the big day. One that caught my eye today is the Kingston Canvas Go! Plus, which is available in a 256GB size for just £17.85 - down from an original price of £30!

For context, that's just £1 more than Samsung's Evo Plus SD card of the same size, yet you get maximum read speeds of 170MB/s compared to 130MB/s. That's 30% more, and well worth the extra quid!

These high-speed A2-rated Micro SD cards are designed to allow you to run games and apps directly from the card itself, making them ideal for the likes of the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and even the Switch and Android smartphones. The 170MB/s read speeds and competitive random reads (the A2 standard requires at least 4K IOPS) helps to minimise load times too, ameliorating the difference between Micro SD card and SSD storage.

Finally, the V30 rating attained by the Canvas Go! Plus means that these cards are also rated for up to 8K video recording, which is a nice extra and speaks to the card's sustained write speeds - and of course that means that lower resolutions like 4K are also supported, making this a good shout for drones, action cams, DLSRs and mirrorless cameras.

In any case, I think you'll agree that this deal is a spicy one, and feel free to let me know your thoughts in the comments below.