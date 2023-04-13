Total War: Warhammer III's Chaos Dwarfs and free DLC are out now

Today saw the release of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, which is pretty cool if what you like is beards and spending money. If you only like beards, today also saw the release of the free update 3.0.0, Mirror Of Madness, which includes two new game modes, a new legendary hero, and more.

Here's a trailer for the Mirror Of Madness:

The first new mode is The Trials Of Fate, in which you take control of the newly ascended Daemon Prince of Tzeentch as you travel through time to fight in ancient Warhammer battles. In each battle you'll need to defend a capture point against growing hordes of enemies, and the rewards you unlock can be used in the Realm of Chaos and Immortal Empires campaigns.

The other mode is Infinity Portal, in which you can customise the settings - reload times, damage output, gravity and much more - in order to create your own new ways to play. I think you can see some of these tweaks in action in the trailer above.

Mirror Of Madness' new legendary hero is Ulrika Magdova of Kislev, a hybrid melee and spellcasting fighter who is also a vampire. There's also a new randomisation button in the Immortal Empires setup menu which will roll a random race and Legendary Lord to take into the campaign, without you needing to make the decision from the vast array of options for yourself.

More broadly there a bunch of balance tweaks, AI improvements and stability fixes in the complete patch notes.