If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ultimate Audio Bang #24: our pick of the best FPS guns that aren't guns

Some rogue choices and big tangents
Ed Thorn avatar
Podcast by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Powerwashing a powerwashing company van in a PowerWash Simulator screenshot.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we select a few of our favourite non-traditional guns that aren't really guns. You know, the sorts of weapons that don't just spew bullets but generate portals or even clean filth off car bonnets. What really happens is we go off on a massive tangent about Deathloop, because we can't help ourselves.

Alright, so some of our weird gun picks are iffy, but they stimulate some good words from our mouths, so that's our excuse. And apologies to anyone who adored Deathloop as we critique it quite heavily, despite being big Arkane fans.

Watch on YouTube

And to round off the pod, we talk a bit about the games we're playing right now. I'm not really playing a huge amount right now, but instead watching true crime documentaries. Namely Making A Murderer (which I know I'm very late to), following on from my binge of The Staircase. Hayden's gunning for a bit of Cult Of The Lamb, which Ollie gave a Bestest Best badge in his Cult Of The Lamb review.

Thanks as always for listening and stay tuned for our next episode which'll take on all things Gamescom...

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch