Upgrade your Steam Deck with a SanDisk Ultra 512GB Micro SD card for less than £40

SanDisk's Ultra line of Micro SD memory cards has long been one of the most popular memory card options for Switch and Steam Deck, and now you can pick one up for just £40 at MyMemory - compared to £52 for the same model at Amazon UK. This makes it an awesome time to upgrade your gaming handheld, or your smartphone, or whatever cool gadget you have with Micro SD or full-size SD slots.

The SanDisk Ultra is our pick for 'best cheap Micro SD card for Steam Deck' and it's easy to see why - the card is available in a wide range of sizes and tends to be right at the top of the pile when it comes to value for money.

This card isn't the fastest, it's true, with a U1 speed class, but thanks to the relatively slow UHS-1 card slot in the Steam Deck it actually makes very little difference to load times to get something faster.

We measured an 11.1s launch time for Aperture Desk Job and 14.8s for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, compared to 10.3s and 14.3s respectively for the SanDisk Extreme Pro, the fastest card we tested. I promise you that the extra 0.5 to 1.0s is pretty hard to notice, and given that the Extreme Pro costs twice the price, it's only really useful if you're going to be copying extremely large files to and from the drive on a regular basis, where its slightly faster transfer speeds might make a bit of a difference.

Even so, it's hard not to see the SanDisk Ultra as by far the best choice - especially when it's down to just under £40 for a massive 512GB size.