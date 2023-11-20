US folk can get a stellar mechanical gaming keyboard for just $50 in the Black Friday sales

Possibly the single best gaming keyboard deal of the early Black Friday period is, in a black mark for Anglo-US relations, currently only available in the States. But what a deal it is: the Roccat Vulcan Pro, a full-size mechanical board with ultralight half-height keycaps, macro recording, a removable palm rest, full RGB backlighting, and more goodies besides, has plummeted from $120 to $50 on Roccat’s own store. That’s real high-end mech keyboard features for mushy membrane money.

Technically, this is an optical-mechanical keyboard, as the Vulcan Pro uses optical versions of Roccat’s Titan linear switches. All that means, if you’re not into peripheral parlance, is that these switches activate at the speed of light, so there’s not many better switch types out there for pure responsiveness. I've loved the agile feel of standard Titan switches since the original Roccat Vulcan 120, so yes, I am staring across the Atlantic in green-eyed fury right now.

US deals:

Still, there are many more quality keebs – both mechanical and membrane – up for grabs in our Black Friday gaming keyboard deals hub. We’re also keeping track of good Black Friday deals on gaming mice, should you get in the mood for a complete peripherals refresh.