If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Watch 20 minutes of Euro Truck Simulator 2's Heart Of Russia DLC

A relaxing drive
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of Euro Truck Simulator 2's coming Heart Of Russia DLC showing a lorry with a tractor on its back driving past the metal entrance sign to a city.

I have spent hours watching trucking videos on YouTube. I enjoy watching the scenery roll past the window of people hauling freight while I'm working.

It's just as relaxation when the scenery is virtual. SCS Software have just released 20 minutes of the next expansion for Euro Truck Simulator 2, Heart Of Russia, showing the journey from Vyazma to Kaluga.

Here's the video:

Watch on YouTube

No single item in ETS is particularly detailed in terms of polygons. Look at any single tree and you can see the flat textures it's constructed out of. Instead, it's beautiful as a whole, those low-poly trees stretching to the horizon and surrounded by accurate bushes, farm fences, crummy bus stops, road signs and gas stations. It's a wholly believable world.

You can get a taste for the level of detail from a blog post by the developers which explores the creation of region signs and "entrance monuments" which mark the start of cities in Russia. These statues, most often made of concrete, come in unique shapes and the development team have accurately reconstructed a ton of them.

Previous ETS DLC Beyond The Baltic Sea already featured St. Petersburg, but Heart Of Russie aims to cover the bulk of the rest of the country, including Moscow and into the European Plain. It currently has no release date, but there are lots more screenshots up on Steam.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch