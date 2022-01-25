Watch Dogs: Legion won't receive any more new content

Watch Dogs: Legion isn't getting anymore post-launch content. In an update from the development team, they say that the previous update was the last, and that 'seasons' in the online mode will soon begin to repeat.

This isn't much of a surprise. Legion was released in October 2020 and, after some delays, (almost) all of its post-launch roadmap has been fulfilled. I've seen grumbles online that a proposed "New Game+" mode never materialised, although it seems like the more challenging "Resistance mode" is that in spirit.

Watch Dogs has never been the most popular online game, not helped by Legion's online modes being delayed after the initial release. It's the online content that forms the final update. "TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion. However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards," reads the announcement post. "The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past."

Legion itself seemed nice enough upon release, albeit with lots of frustration focused on its plot and lack of main character. "I really do appreciate what it’s trying to do with its story, but the end result is like Jason Statham beating you to death with a book of Nietzsche’s aphorisms. It’s still Jason fucking Statham, and you’re still getting battered," wrote Nate in his Watch Dogs: Legion review. Alice B liked its Bloodline expansion more, which brought back Aiden Pearce from Watch_Dogs 1 and Wrench from WD2.

Watch Dogs still feels like a series that hasn't found a fixed identity - although so far the upshot of that is that each game is different and more interesting for it. I've no idea what I'd want from any kind of sequel. Do you?