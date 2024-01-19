Work on PCs with this 77-piece $10 screwdriver set from Walmart

If you're working on computers, sooner or later you're going to have to face the facts and pick up a screwdriver set. Sure, that old Phillips screwdriver your dad gave you does the job most of the time, but wouldn't it be nice to put it somewhere safe and get something a little more adaptable?

Walmart are doing a good deal on a Hyper Tough 77-piece screwdriver set, which is $10 versus its regular $16 - a good deal for a set that includes everything you'd need for PC building and maintenance and has attracted a 4.5/5.0 star average after 245 reviews.

I got a similar set years ago - just before leaving the US, actually! - and it's continued to come in handy over the years. While I do like having a bigger, nicer screwdriver for those larger Phillips and flat-head screws, these sets are perfect for diassembling more compact electronics, installing NVMe SSDs and moving motherboard standoffs.

The magnetic tip is useful for retrieving dropped screws from motherboard crevices or the bottom of your case, and the screwdriver case means that you're less likely to lose all of your bits. There are even prying tools, a suction cup, a SIM tray eject tool and tweezers for working on phones and other smaller objects - nice.

Overall, well worth picking up this (or something similar) at this kind of price point - you'll definitely get a lot of use out of it!

If you're not a fan of Walmart or this sells out, the best alternative I can find on Amazon is this 122-piece kit for $19. Hope that's helpful!