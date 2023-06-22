XPG's Gammix D10 16GB DDR4-3200 CL16 kit is down to £29.99 plus shipping

A few days back, we spotted a 16GB Corsair Vengeance RAM kit at a low £36 - and today the bottom has dropped out even further with a deal on Adata's XPG Gammix D10 RAM, where a 16GB DDR4-3200 CL16 kit costs just £29.99 plus £1.50 shipping at Ebuyer, versus their previous price of £38.

These RAM kits are functionally identical and offer the best bang for buck in terms of both capacity, speed and latency, so it's great to see them just barely above the £30 mark.

To recap, there's a fairly significant performance penalty for running a single stick of DDR4, so we recommend dual-stick (and therefore dual-channel) configurations like this.

If you have two sticks but only four slots, choosing the correct slots also has a small impact on performance. Counting from the slot closest to the CPU, you'll want to skip the first slot, put a RAM stick in the second slot, skip the third slot, then put the final RAM stick in the fourth slot. Remember that your RAM's sticker will be facing the CPU.

James has produced a lovely guide to the RAM installation process if you need a quick refresher or just something to refer to while installing, but after your first few attempts, you should be able to reliably add or remove RAM in a matter of seconds - it's one of the easiest upgrades you can make to a desktop computer!

I think that's about it for now, so thanks for joining me on this lovely Thursday morning and stay tuned for one more PC deal to close out the week!