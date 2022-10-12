You can get 1TB of fast SSD storage for £65 in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Hello, yes, it’s me, once again banging on about the WD Blue SN570. I just think it’s neat: a highly affordable yet remarkably quick M.2 SSD, with multiple capacities to choose from and regular sales making it even cheaper. Speaking of, today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which has the 1TB Blue SN570 down to £65.

That’s not quite its lowest price ever, but it does match its flash sale pricing during Prime Day back in July. And is an utter pittance for a 1TB NVMe SSD, let alone one that’s actually quite speedy. Amazon UK also have the 2TB version on sale for £128, just £1 more than its lowest dip on record (Prime Day 2022 again, as it happens). These prices are only available to Prime members, but the Blue SN570 ranks highly among the best SSDs for gaming, so they're well deserving of your cash if you’re in need of PC storage improvements.

UK deals:

The Blue SN570 is a PCIe 3.0 drive, meaning it won’t match the highest read/write speeds of PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The upside is that PCIe 3.0 compatibility is much more widespread among motherboards: if you have an older mobo, it may exclusively support PCIe 3.0, whereas newer 4.0-ready boards will work with 3.0 drives as well. As long as you have an M.2 slot to install it in, then, the Blue SN570 should settle into your PC without issue.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the Blue SN570 is part of the sales festivities over on Amazon US. Although, the 1TB model – which has enough space to handle the average gaming PC all by itself – is currently only $80, which is a really good price anyway? That’s definitely still one to consider if you don’t need or can’t use PCIe 4.0 drives.